Latest PSTET December 2024 Notification Out At pstet.pseb.ac.in: Check Eligibility, Important Dates

The Punjab State Education Board (PSEB) has announced a notification about the Punjab State Teacher Eligibility Test (PSTET) for the December 2024 cycle. Candidates can download the notification from the official website at pstet.pseb.ac.in. Candidate registration started online on October 16 and will commence on November 4, with the application correction period available from November 5 to 8. The PSTET exam is set to take place on December 1, 2024.

PSTET 2024 important dates

Registration Start Date: October 16, 2024

Registration End Date: November 4, 2024

Final Payment Submission: November 4, 2024

Admit Card Release Date: To be announced

Exam Date: December 1, 2024

PSTET 2024 eligibility criteria

There is no specific age limit for applicants to the Punjab Teacher Eligibility Test (PSTET), provided they meet the necessary educational qualifications. For PSTET Paper 1, candidates must have successfully completed their 12th grade with a minimum of 45% marks and must have either passed or be currently enrolled in the final year of a 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education. For detailed eligibility criteria, please refer to the official notification above.

PSTET 2024 application form

Candidates seeking eligibility to teach Classes I to V and VI to VIII may submit their application forms from October 16 to November 4. The deadline for payment of the application fee is also November 4, and applications submitted after this date will not be accepted. Below is the direct link for online application to the PSTET Exam 2024.

Steps to apply for PSTET 2024

Visit the Official Website: Go to the PSEB website.

Find Application Link: Locate the PSTET 2024 application link.

Register Online: Fill out the registration form with personal and educational details.

Upload Documents: Upload necessary documents (ID proof, certificates, photos).

Payment of Fees: Complete the application fee payment.

Review and Submit: Check all information for accuracy and submit your application.

Print Confirmation: Download and print the confirmation page for your records.

Make sure to apply by the deadline: November 4, 2024.