 PSTET 2023 answer key released at pstet2023.org; Check steps here
PSTET 2023 answer key released at pstet2023.org; Check steps here

PSTET 2023 answer key released at pstet2023.org; Check steps here

PSTET answer keys have released by the the Punjab State Council of Educational Research and Training on its official website. Candidates can download the PSTET 2023 answer keys at pstet2023.org.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Monday, April 03, 2023, 09:16 PM IST
article-image
PSTET 2023 answer key released | Representational pic

“Candidates may send their feedback/Objections regarding the Answer key of Paper 1, if any, latest by 6th April 2023 (5 PM). A link (Ans. Key Feedback) for this purpose has been provided in the login area of the candidate”, reads the official website.

Steps how to download PSTET 2023 answer keys

  • Visit the official website at pstet2023.org

  • On the homepage, click on “The answer Key of Paper I of PSTET 2023 has been uploaded. Click here to view”

  • A pdf will be displayed on the screen

  • Download and take the print for future reference.

