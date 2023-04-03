PSTET 2023 answer key released at pstet2023.org; Check steps here

PSTET 2023 answer key released | Representational pic

PSTET answer keys have released by the the Punjab State Council of Educational Research and Training on its official website. Candidates can download the PSTET 2023 answer keys at pstet2023.org.

“Candidates may send their feedback/Objections regarding the Answer key of Paper 1, if any, latest by 6th April 2023 (5 PM). A link (Ans. Key Feedback) for this purpose has been provided in the login area of the candidate”, reads the official website.

Steps how to download PSTET 2023 answer keys

Visit the official website at pstet2023.org

On the homepage, click on “The answer Key of Paper I of PSTET 2023 has been uploaded. Click here to view”

A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Download and take the print for future reference.