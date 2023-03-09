Punjab: PSTET Admit Card 2023 Released; click to download

e-Paper Get App
FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Thursday, March 09, 2023, 06:02 PM IST
article-image
PSTET Admit Card 2023 out for download. | Representative pic

Chandigarh: The Punjab State Council of Educational Research and Training has released PSTET Admit Card 2023.

Candidates can download the Punjab State Teacher Eligibility Test(PSTET) hall tickets can be downloaded from the official site at pstet2023.org.

Steps to download the admit card:

Visit the official site of PSTET at pstet2023.org.

Click on PSTET 2023 Admit Card link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and then click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page and Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The PSTET 2023 examination will be conducted on March 12, 2023 across the state at various exam centres.

The examination will comprise of two papers- Paper I and Paper II. Both Paper comprises of 150 MCQs carrying 150 marks, 1 mark for each question.

All questions in PSTET will be MCQs, each carrying one mark and there is no negative marking.

Direct link to download PSTET Admit Card 2023

