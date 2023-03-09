e-Paper Get App
UGC releases NET Phase 4 admit card 2023 ; click to download

Candidates who applied for UGC NET December 2022-Phase-IV can download their admit cards from the official website of UGC. The UGC NET December 2022, Phase-IV exam for 04 subjects is scheduled to be held on March 11 and 12, 2023 in two shifts.

Updated: Thursday, March 09, 2023, 05:24 PM IST
article-image
University Grants Commission (UGC) | File Photo

New Delhi: The University of Grants Commission (UGC) has released the admit card for UGC NET December 2022-Phase-IV on the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Candidates who applied for UGC NET December 2022-Phase-IV can download their admit cards from the official website of UGC. 

The UGC NET December 2022, Phase-IV exam for 04 subjects is scheduled to be held on March 11 and 12, 2023 in two shifts.

Shift schedule for UGC-NET Phase IV exams

Shift schedule for UGC-NET Phase IV exams | UGC-NET website

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website of ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Click on the notification link that reads ‘Release of Admit Card for UGC NET December 2022-Phase-4’ flashing on the homepage.

You will be redirected to the login page.

Enter your credentials such as application number, DOB, security pin and click on submit.

Admit Card for UGC NET December 2022-Phase 4 will be displayed on the screen.

Download UGC NET Phase 4 admit card 2023 and save it for future use.

The UGC NET exam is to fill lectureship positions like Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellow in Indian universities and colleges.

