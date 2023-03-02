UGC accepts application for recognition Of ODL, Online courses from HEIs

University Grants Commission (UGC) | File Photo

New Delhi: University Grant Commission (UGC) has invited applications from higher education institutions (HEIs) for recognition to offer programmes under Open and Distance Learning (ODL) mode and/or online mode from the academic year 2023-24.

The HEIs may submit their applications online at deb.ugc.ac.in. Application can be submitted between March 15 2023 and March 31 2023.

The official notice stated, "The duly certified hard copy of the online application form along with the original affidavit and annexure should reach the Joint Secretary’s office by April 15. The address of the office is - Joint Secretary, Distance Education Bureau, UGC, 35-Ferozeshah Road, New Delhi – 110001."

UGC has requested the HEIs to visit the Commission’s Distance Education Bureau (DEB) website at deb.ugc.ac.in, for a prescribed application fee and for further updates or announcements in this regard.

You can also download the pdf containing the official notice from here:

https://deb.ugc.ac.in/notices/NewNotices