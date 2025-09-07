 National Law University Delhi Holds 12th Convocation, Emphasises Knowledge As Duty
National Law University Delhi Holds 12th Convocation, Emphasises Knowledge As Duty

National Law University Delhi (NLU Delhi) on Saturday held its 12th Convocation, conferring degrees on students across various programmes The university felicitated several students with medals and awards recognising academic excellence.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, September 07, 2025, 09:25 AM IST
article-image
National Law University Delhi Holds 12th Convocation, Emphasises Knowledge As Duty | X @NLUDofficial

New Delhi: National Law University Delhi (NLU Delhi) on Saturday held its 12th Convocation, conferring degrees on students across various programmes The university felicitated several students with medals and awards recognising academic excellence.

Addressing the gathering, Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood described the occasion as a milestone not only for the graduates but also for their families and teachers.

Quoting the Upanishadic maxim "Sa Vidya Ya Vimuktaye," he said that true education is one that liberates and transforms, and urged the graduates to view knowledge as a responsibility toward society.

He emphasised the inseparability of Vidya (knowledge) and Dharma (duty), reminding the students that their education in law comes with the responsibility of upholding justice and constitutional values.

The minister also acknowledged the silent sacrifices made by parents, calling them the true architects of their children's achievements.

Supreme court justice BV Nagarathna was also present in the event.

