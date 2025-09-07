 Uttar Pradesh: 'One Nation, One Election' Conference In Lucknow Deferred Amid ABVP Dispute
Ajay Kumar Singh, a local BJP leader from Sandila and in charge of the event's publicity, on Saturday said, "The programme has been postponed. A new date is yet to be finalised." Asked about the reasons behind the decision, Singh said, "The event will be organised in a much grander manner." The conference on One Nation, One Election, was slated to begin at 10 am on September 7.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, September 07, 2025, 09:12 AM IST
article-image
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath | File Pic

Lucknow: A student conference scheduled for Sunday at Dr Ram Manohar Lohia National Law University and expected to be attended by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has been postponed, a BJP member said.

About The Postponement

The postponement coincides with a dispute involving the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the student wing of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

article-image

On Monday, baton-wielding police personnel confronted ABVP members demonstrating over alleged irregularities in a law course on the campus of Shri Ramswaroop Memorial University in Barabanki.

The protesting students accused the university of jeopardising their future by enrolling them in a programme that did not have recognition from the Bar Council of India.

The ABVP had on Thursday alleged that "outsiders" were involved in the incident and demanded punitive action against them.

The matter turned political following a minister Om Prakash Rajbhar, president of the Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP), called the ABVP workers goons.

Adarsh Tiwari, an ABVP member, has served a legal notice to Rajbhar over his remarks.

The notice claims that the minister's comments, made in response to recent student protests, were defamatory and insulted thousands of students affiliated with the ABVP.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

