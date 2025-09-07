RPSC ASO Exam 2024 Announced; Check Details Here

RPSC ASO Exam 2024 | Canva

RPSC ASO Exam 2024: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has issued the test timetable for the Assistant Statistical Officer (Econ. and Stat. Dept.) 2024 under Advt. No. 09/2024-25 on the official website of RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. The recruiting drive intends to fill 43 ASO positions.

According to the notification, the exam will take place on October 12 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Check the full datesheet here

RPSC ASO Exam 2024: Admit Card date

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) plans to distribute the ASO 2024 admit card soon. Aspirants can get it by signing on to rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in and entering their application ID and date of birth.

The admit card will include information such as the exam date, centre, reporting time, and candidate information.

Candidates must bring a printed copy of their admit card and a valid photo ID to the exam. It is recommended that aspirants download the hall ticket as soon as possible to avoid any last-minute complications.

RPSC ASO Exam 2024: How to download the admit card?

To download the hall ticket, candidates need to follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2: After this, click on the ASO admit card 2024 link, available on the homepage.

Step 3: Next, enter the login details and then submit.

Step 4: Now, the RPSC ASO Exam 2024 admit card will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the RPSC ASO Exam 2024 admit card and take a printout of the same for further reference.

RPSC ASO 2024: Selection process

The selection process for this position will include a written exam and document verification. Those selected will work in the Economics and Statistics Department, where they will contribute to state-level statistical analysis and data-driven governance.

RPSC ASO 2024: What's next?

After the exam, the preliminary answer key will be available within a week. Aspirants may raise concerns with accompanying documentation. Following then, the final answer key and results will be announced.