Chandigarh JBT Teacher Recruitment 2025: Exam Date Announced; Check Details Here

Chandigarh JBT Teacher Recruitment 2025

Chandigarh JBT Teacher Recruitment 2025: The Chandigarh Administration has announced the Junior Basic Teacher (JBT) Recruitment 2025, with 218 vacancies for prospective teachers in government elementary schools. Those with a Bachelor's degree, D.El.Ed. A diploma, or CTET Paper-I qualification, is eligible for this position. Chosen applicants would receive ₹45,260 per month.

Chandigarh JBT Teacher Recruitment 2025: Important dates

According to the notice, the Chandigarh JBT recruitment exam would be conducted on October 5, 2025. Check the important dates below:

1. Application Start: August 7, 2025

2. Last date to apply: August 28, 2025

3. Fee Payment Deadline: August 30, 2025

4. Admit Card release date: September 30, 2025

5. Exam Date: October 5, 2025

Chandigarh JBT Teacher Recruitment 2025: Selection process

The process consists of a written exam and document verification.

Chandigarh JBT Teacher Recruitment 2025: Exam pattern

The exam will be conducted for a total of 150 marks, with a duration of 2.5 hours (150 minutes) allotted to complete it. A negative marking scheme is applicable, where 0.25 marks will be deducted for each incorrect answer. Hence, candidates are advised to answer carefully rather than attempting questions randomly. To qualify, candidates must secure a minimum of 40% marks in the exam.

Chandigarh JBT Teacher Recruitment 2025: Admit card

The hall ticket for the Chandigarh JBT Teacher Exam 2025 will be available on September 30, 2025. Aspirants must obtain it online through the official website www.ssachd.nic.in. It is required to bring the admit card to the exam centre, along with a valid photo ID. Without it, candidates will be denied entry into the exam hall.

What is the Chandigarh JBT exam 2025?

The Chandigarh JBT (Junior Basic Teacher) exam 2025 is designed to assess applicants' teaching abilities, topic knowledge, and overall awareness. The Chandigarh Administration has advertised the Junior Basic Teacher (JBT) Recruitment 2025 for individuals wishing to teach in government primary schools.