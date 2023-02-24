CUET UG 2023: Now fill exam form at UGC's help centres

Each CUET (UG)-2023 Examination Help Centre will have a dedicated technical person in-charge who will help candidates in filling the application form online. | Representative Image

New Delhi: The University Grants Commission (UGC) on Friday announced setting up of examination help centres for creating awareness among CUET-UG aspirants and providing guidance for filling applications.

The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for admission in undergraduate programmes at all central universities is scheduled from May 21 to 31.

"To ensure more participation from candidates throughout India, it has been decided to open CUET (UG)-2023 Examination Help Centres for creating awareness among aspiring applicants and help provide equal opportunities to the candidates, especially from rural and remote areas," UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar said in a series of tweets.

The key objective of this is to ensure that candidates who want to appear for the CUET (UG)-2023 should be able to apply without any difficulty and get necessary guidance, if required, and candidates need not go to any cyber cafe for filling their CUET application, he said.

Each centre will have a dedicated technical person in-charge who will help candidates in filling the application form online. Candidates can go to their nearby help centre with the required documents and fill the form, Kumar said.

The application process is currently underway and the deadline is March 12.

