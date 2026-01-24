 CFTI Highlights Safe School Mobility For Rural Girls On National Girl Child Day Through Savitrichya Leki Campaign
On National Girl Child Day, CFTI highlighted the issue of unsafe school mobility for rural girls through its “Savitrichya Leki Chalalya Pudhe” campaign. The initiative supports education by providing bicycles, self-defence training and local monitoring to reduce dropouts and improve school access.

Sameera Kapoor MunshiUpdated: Saturday, January 24, 2026, 12:19 AM IST
article-image
National Girl Child Day | X @GenZTimesInd

Mumbai: On the occasion of National Girl Child Day, the Centre for Transforming India (CFTI), a NITI Aayog–recognised non-profit organisation, has drawn attention to the issue of safe school mobility for girls in rural and tribal regions through its ongoing campaign Savitrichya Leki Chalalya Pudhe.

Organisation Work: Since 2020

Working since 2020 across sectors such as education, women’s empowerment, water security, healthcare, and rural infrastructure, CFTI focuses its interventions on underserved rural areas and Aspirational Districts. The organisation stated that lack of safe and reliable access to schools remains a significant yet often overlooked factor contributing to school dropouts among adolescent girls.

Through the Savitrichya Leki Chalalya Pudhe campaign, CFTI has been supporting underprivileged girls by providing bicycles, conducting self-defence training, and ensuring continuous local follow-ups. These measures aim to address safety concerns during daily commutes to school, which frequently force girls to discontinue their education, especially in remote regions.

article-image

Reduce dropouts

CFTI officials noted that improving school mobility not only enhances attendance but also strengthens confidence among girls and reassures families about their safety. The organisation reiterated its commitment to reducing safety-led dropouts and enabling uninterrupted access to education for girls in marginalised communities.

By spotlighting this issue on National Girl Child Day, CFTI hopes to encourage wider public and policy attention towards practical, grassroots solutions that can significantly improve education outcomes for girls across rural India.

