BNMC Elections Signal Major Political Shift As Nearly 68 Per Cent Councillors Are First-Timers, Many Under 30

Bhiwandi-Nizampur Municipal Corporation & Esha Imran khan (R) | File Pic

Bhiwandi: The recently concluded elections to the Bhiwandi-Nizampur Municipal Corporation (BNMC) have brought a significant generational and political shift, with 67.8 per cent of the councillors being new faces. Of the 90-member civic body, 61 councillors have been elected for the first time, reflecting voters’ growing preference for fresh leadership.

Notably, 20 of the newly elected councillors are young representatives below 30 years of age, accounting for nearly 32.79 per cent of the first-time entrants. Among the youth councillors, the Congress has the highest representation with nine members, followed by NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) with five, BJP and Samajwadi Party with two each, while Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) and Konark Vikas Aghadi have one councillor each.

Youngest and Oldest First-Time Councillors

The youngest councillor elected to the BNMC is Abdul Rehman Khan from Ward 2-D, representing NCP (SP), aged 21 years and 11 months. In contrast, the oldest among the newly elected faces is BJP councillor Abusaad Sheikh from Ward 18-C, aged 73 years and 11 months, highlighting the wide age spectrum among first-time representatives.

List of Young Councillors Under 30

The youth brigade includes Joha Ansari (Congress, Ward 9-C, 22), Aman Khan (SP, Ward 19-D, 22.2), Adv. Esha Khan (NCP-SP, Ward 2-B, 23), Atif Khan (Congress, Ward 10-D, 24), Arib Sheikh (SP, Ward 8-D, 25), Sanabano Ansari (Congress, Ward 10-B, 26), Divya Patil (BJP, Ward 23-A, 26.5), Faisal Khan (Congress, Ward 7-D, 27), Priti Jagtap (Shiv Sena, Ward 20-A, 27), Huzefa Ansari (Congress, Ward 11-D, 27), Adv. Mayuresh Patil (Konark Vikas Aghadi, Ward 1-C, 28), Altaf Ansari (NCP-SP, Ward 4-C, 28), Sameena Ansari (Congress, Ward 19-A, 28), Samreen Mujawar (Congress, Ward 14-A, 28.6), Ashwini Futankar (BJP, Ward 18-A, elected unopposed, 29) and Shahina Siddiqui (Congress, Ward 3-B, 29).

Changing Political Landscape

Political observers believe the influx of young and first-time councillors may bring renewed energy and fresh perspectives to civic governance. However, they also point out that the real challenge will lie in translating youthful enthusiasm into effective administration and development-oriented policies for the city.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/