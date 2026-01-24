Navi Mumbai: Anti-Narcotics Cell Arrests Interstate Heroin Racket Kingpin After Month-Long Hunt

The Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of Navi Mumbai Police has arrested the kingpin of an interstate drug trafficking racket after a month-long chase. | File Pic

Navi Mumbai: The Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of Navi Mumbai Police has arrested the kingpin of an interstate drug trafficking racket after a month-long chase. The accused, identified as Kulmit Singh Dalvirsingh Randhawa alias Fauji, has been the mastermind of the network and was supplying heroin to Navi Mumbai in huge quantities.

Taloja flat raid in November

Kulmit Singh was arrested on January 21 following sustained technical surveillance and intelligence inputs by the ANC. With his arrest, the total number of accused apprehended in the case has risen to 15, police said.

The case dates back to November last year when the ANC raided a flat in the Taloja Phase-2 area based on confidential information. During the operation, police arrested the mastermind’s sons, Navjyot Singh alias Vicky Randhawa and Gurjyot Singh alias Sunny Randhawa, and seized 158 grams of heroin and 40 grams of opium collectively valued at Rs. 1.19 crore.

Punjab route used

Investigations revealed that the gang was sourcing narcotics from Punjab through truck drivers and distributing them in Navi Mumbai, particularly in the Taloja and Kalamboli areas, with the help of multiple sub-dealers. After the initial crackdown, Kulmit Singh went underground, prompting an intensive manhunt by the ANC.

“This was a highly organised interstate drug syndicate. Kulmit Singh was operating the supply chain from Punjab and had established an extensive distribution network in Navi Mumbai. With his arrest, we have dismantled a major drug trafficking link. We are now probing the financial transactions and identifying remaining associates,” senior police inspector Sandeep Nigade from ANC, said.

NDPS Act invoked

A case has been registered under Sections 21(B), 21(C) and 29 of the NDPS Act. All arrested accused are currently lodged in Taloja Jail, while further investigation is underway to trace the money trail and possible wider links of the racket.

