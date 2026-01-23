Mumbai & Thane To Face 10% Water Supply Cut For 12 Days From January 27 To February 7 | Representative Photo

Mumbai: The BMC has announced a 10 per cent cut in water supply across the island city and eastern suburbs, as well as in some areas of Thane and Bhiwandi, due to annual maintenance of the Pneumatic Gate System at Pise. Civic officials said the maintenance work will be carried out from January 27 to February 7, during which water supply in the affected areas will be curtailed for 12 days.

Maintenance Work at Pise

The pneumatic gate system, essential for managing water flow at Pise, requires maintainance every year. During this repair period, both Mumbai residents and consumers in Thane and Bhiwandi will face a 10% reduction in their water supply. The civic body has appealed to all citizens to use water judiciously during this time to help alleviate the impact of the reduced supply.

Areas to Be Affected

A – Naval Dockyard

B - Dongri, Mohammad Ali Road

C - Bhendi Bazaar, Bohri Mohalla, Ghogri Mohalla areas

E - Byculla, Nagpada, Mazgaon

F South - Parel, Curry road, Chinchpokli

F North - Sion, Matunga, Sewree

Eastern suburbs...

M East - Govandi, Mankhurd

M West - Chembur

L - Kurla East

N - Vikhroli, Ghatkopar (East)

S - Bhandup, Nahur, Kanjurmarg, and Vikhroli (East) areas

T – Mulund (East and West)