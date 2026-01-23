 Mumbai & Thane To Face 10% Water Supply Cut For 12 Days From January 27 To February 7
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai & Thane To Face 10% Water Supply Cut For 12 Days From January 27 To February 7

Mumbai & Thane To Face 10% Water Supply Cut For 12 Days From January 27 To February 7

The BMC has announced a 10% cut in water supply across Mumbai’s island city, eastern suburbs, and parts of Thane and Bhiwandi due to annual maintenance of the Pneumatic Gate System at Pise. The reduction will remain in effect from January 27 to February 7.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Friday, January 23, 2026, 11:54 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai & Thane To Face 10% Water Supply Cut For 12 Days From January 27 To February 7 | Representative Photo

Mumbai: The BMC has announced a 10 per cent cut in water supply across the island city and eastern suburbs, as well as in some areas of Thane and Bhiwandi, due to annual maintenance of the Pneumatic Gate System at Pise. Civic officials said the maintenance work will be carried out from January 27 to February 7, during which water supply in the affected areas will be curtailed for 12 days.

Maintenance Work at Pise

The pneumatic gate system, essential for managing water flow at Pise, requires maintainance every year. During this repair period, both Mumbai residents and consumers in Thane and Bhiwandi will face a 10% reduction in their water supply. The civic body has appealed to all citizens to use water judiciously during this time to help alleviate the impact of the reduced supply.

Areas to Be Affected

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Announces UNESCO Fort Cleanliness Campaign From May 11
Maharashtra Announces UNESCO Fort Cleanliness Campaign From May 11
CFTI Highlights Safe School Mobility For Rural Girls On National Girl Child Day Through Savitrichya Leki Campaign
CFTI Highlights Safe School Mobility For Rural Girls On National Girl Child Day Through Savitrichya Leki Campaign
Mumbai Cyber Crime: Retired Bank Officer Loses ₹2.47 Lakh To Fake MNGL Gas Bill Scam
Mumbai Cyber Crime: Retired Bank Officer Loses ₹2.47 Lakh To Fake MNGL Gas Bill Scam
Thane MACT Awards ₹23.45 Lakh To Parents Of Teen Killed In Road Accident
Thane MACT Awards ₹23.45 Lakh To Parents Of Teen Killed In Road Accident

Ward...affected areas.

A – Naval Dockyard

B - Dongri, Mohammad Ali Road

C - Bhendi Bazaar, Bohri Mohalla, Ghogri Mohalla areas

E - Byculla, Nagpada, Mazgaon

F South - Parel, Curry road, Chinchpokli

F North - Sion, Matunga, Sewree

Read Also
BMC Announces 24-Hour Water Supply Disruption In Mumbai And Thane Areas Due To Pipeline Shifting And...
article-image

Also Watch:

Eastern suburbs...

M East - Govandi, Mankhurd

M West - Chembur

L - Kurla East

N - Vikhroli, Ghatkopar (East)

S - Bhandup, Nahur, Kanjurmarg, and Vikhroli (East) areas

T – Mulund (East and West)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra Announces UNESCO Fort Cleanliness Campaign From May 11
Maharashtra Announces UNESCO Fort Cleanliness Campaign From May 11
CFTI Highlights Safe School Mobility For Rural Girls On National Girl Child Day Through Savitrichya...
CFTI Highlights Safe School Mobility For Rural Girls On National Girl Child Day Through Savitrichya...
Mumbai Cyber Crime: Retired Bank Officer Loses ₹2.47 Lakh To Fake MNGL Gas Bill Scam
Mumbai Cyber Crime: Retired Bank Officer Loses ₹2.47 Lakh To Fake MNGL Gas Bill Scam
Thane MACT Awards ₹23.45 Lakh To Parents Of Teen Killed In Road Accident
Thane MACT Awards ₹23.45 Lakh To Parents Of Teen Killed In Road Accident
BNMC Elections Signal Major Political Shift As Nearly 68 Per Cent Councillors Are First-Timers, Many...
BNMC Elections Signal Major Political Shift As Nearly 68 Per Cent Councillors Are First-Timers, Many...