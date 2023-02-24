Foreign, NRI, OCI students can also take CUET UG 2023: UGC

Foreign nationals, as well as non-resident Indian (NRI) and Overseas Citizens of India (OCI) students, seeking admission to central universities in the country, can now take the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for undergraduate (UG) courses, the University Grants Commission (UGC) announced on Friday. | Representative Image

Mumbai: Foreign nationals, as well as non-resident Indian (NRI) and Overseas Citizens of India (OCI) students, seeking admission to central universities in the country, can now take the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for undergraduate (UG) courses, the University Grants Commission (UGC) announced on Friday.

UGC has however clarified that, even after taking CUET, entry to a particular university will still be dependent on the institute's admission policy for these candidates. Despite the new rules, foreign nationals will continue to be exempt from the mandatory CUET requirement, as universities have been allowed to frame their own procedure to admit international students on 25% supernumerary seats.

"Foreign candidates, NRI, OCI candidates can also apply for CUET (UG) 2023 and they can also appear in any of the cities [designated as exam centres] outside India. However, all foreign, NRI and OCI candidates are advised to visit website of the university where admission is sought and go through their relevant guidelines in this regard and be guided accordingly,” said UGC Chairman M. Jagadesh Kumar.

This year, the National Testing Agency has added 24 exam centres in various cities outside the country for CUET, which is the gateway to most of the central universities including Delhi University (DU). The application process for the exam has begun on February 9.

The candidates can apply for the exam at https://cuet.samarth.ac.in/ website. In case of any difficulty in applying, they can call UGC on 011 - 40759000 and 011 - 69227700 or email on cuet-ug@nta.ac.

