CUET UG 2023: 24 foreign exam centres, changes in time slots, exam pattern; read details here

CUET UG 2023: 24 foreign exam centres, changes in time slots, exam pattern; read details here

The national-level entrance test will be held in 547 cities within India and 24 foreign cities in Australia, USA, Russia, Canada, UAE, Singapore, South Africa, Vietnam, Nigeria, Hong Kong and Brazil among others.

Aditi AlurkarUpdated: Tuesday, February 21, 2023, 04:42 PM IST
article-image
This year the NTA conduct the tests in three slots depending on the number of candidates and subject choices. However, the final timings are yet to be announced. | IStock Images
Mumbai: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has made a few major changes in the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2023 exam pattern, centre and the number of questions a student must attempt to qualify, Careers360 has reported.

According to the report, this year, to reach the maximum number of students, the NTA has added exam centres outside India. The national-level entrance test will be held in 547 cities within India and 24 foreign cities in Australia, USA, Russia, Canada, UAE, Singapore, South Africa, Vietnam, Nigeria, Hong Kong and Brazil among others. 

CUET 2023: UGC sends letters to AMU, Jamia over mandatory entrance test for UG courses
The number of slots per day has also been increased from two to three, reports Careers360. Last year, CUET was conducted in two slots, with the morning shift starting from 9 am to 12.15 pm and the afternoon shift from 3 pm to 6.45 pm. However, this year the NTA conduct the tests in three slots depending on the number of candidates and subject choices. However, the final timings are yet to be announced.

Careers360 has also reported that this time, students will be able to choose a maximum of ten subjects, instead of nine subjects allowed last year, from all three sections. Last year, candidates were allowed to take exams in nine subjects only. 

The report also says that the number of questions to be attempted in section two and three has been reduced to 35 out of 45 and 40 out of 50 depending on domain subject. In section three of the general test, students will have to attempt only 50 out of 60 questions in total.

