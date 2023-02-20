CUET 2023: UGC sends letters to AMU, Jamia over mandatory entrance test for UG courses

Representational image |

New Delhi: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has sent letters to central universities such as Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) and Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) over the mandatory Central Universities Entrance Test (CUET) for undergraduate courses, according to the Indian Express.

The letter by UGC comes as both AMU and Jamia have maintained that they will be conducting CUET UG for a few courses while holding their own entrance exam for others.

AMU, which began its registration process in 2023, has stated that it will conduct CUET exam for limited UG programmes, namely:

B.Sc (Hons) Community Science.

B.A (Hons.)/Research under Faculty of Arts..

B.A (Hons.)/Research under Faculty of Social Sciences..

B.Voc in Production Technology.

B.Voc in Polymer and Coating Technology.

B.Voc in Fashion Design and Garment Technology.

On the other hand, Jamia is set to conduct its own entrance exam for certain courses and CUET UG for some. Last year, Jamia held CUET UG for 10 courses.

According to the letter, AMU and Jamia have been urged to hold CUET UG for all courses to provide equal opportunities for all students keeping in mind their 'best interests'.

UGC has asked all the central universities to use CUET scores for all UG and PG courses.

Jamia has been at odds with CUET UG due to delay in admission process as a result of it. An official, from the varsity, had told PTI that Jamia has no plans to adopt the entrance test for all courses to ensure 'timely admissions'.

The Free Press Journal reached out to officials from AMU and Jamia, who maintained that they are yet to read the letter from UGC and will respond to the same once they do.

The number of universities, which have decided to offer admission to UG programmes through CUET, have increased as 116 institutions are participating in the exam, 26 more from 90 varsities last year.

