Jamia opts out of CUET 2023 amid UGC push for entrance test score

Representational image |

New Delhi: Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) won't be conducting Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2023 for its undergraduate and postgraduate programmes.

Jamia is set to conduct the JMI Entrance Examination 2023 for enrollments in its courses, though the number of progammes offered through CUET 2023 is going to increase, according to reports.

PTI had reported that the university is conducting its own entrance tests to ensure timely admissions for its 2023-24 admissions.

Delhi University, Aligarh Muslim University, and Jamia are some of the varsities who opted out of CUET-PG initially, with the UG examination being conducted for the first time last year for enrollment in central universities and participating institutions.

Jamia's decision comes amid University Grants Commission's (UGC) push for CUET scores due to it "providing equal opportunities to all students."

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)