Raipur Sahitya Utsav 2026 Kicks Off As A Grand Literary Celebration In Chhattisgarh

The much-anticipated three-day Raipur Sahitya Utsav (Literary Festival) commenced on Friday at Purkhouti Muktangan in Nava Raipur, Atal Nagar, drawing hundreds of literary enthusiasts. The grand inaugural event, held at the Vinod Kumar Shukla Mandap, was graced by Chief Guest and Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, Deputy Chief Minister Arun Saw, Dr. Kumud Sharma, Vice Chancellor of Mahatma Gandhi International Hindi University, Wardha, and renowned actor Manoj Joshi.

The ceremony marked the release of several books, including a publication celebrating 25 years of Chhattisgarh, a coffee table book on the state’s literary heritage, and new works by authors J. Nandakumar and Rajeev Ranjan Prasad.

Emphasis on Indian Heritage and Culture

While paying tribute to the late literary figure Vinod Kumar Shukla, Deputy Chairman Harivansh stressed the state's deep connection to long-standing literary traditions and historical figures like Kabir. He underscored literature's power to provide direction, hope, and the courage to overcome adversities.

Addressing the gathering the Dy Speaker mentioned that Indians are gripped by a "sense of inferiority complex" towards its literary figure, literature and historical sites. He further said, "This sense of inferiority will only end when events like the Raipur Sahitya Utsav are organized in every district and every state of the country."

CM Sai Hails Festival as 'Mahakumbh'

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai expressed his pride in the inauguration of the 'Raipur Literature Festival 2026,' describing it as a "Mahakumbh of literature." He highlighted Chhattisgarh’s historical richness, noting the state’s connection with Lord Ram's maternal side, and mentioned that the festival brings together over 120 distinguished writers for 42 sessions over three days, focusing on contemporary social, cultural, and political issues.

Highlights of Day One

The first day of the festival featured several engaging programmes. Meanwhile, Bollywood actor Manoj Joshi captivated the audience by playing the role of Chanakya. Additionally, four sessions were organized under the open mic platform, dedicated to the late poet Padma Shri Surendra Dubey, where over 75 young poets gave creative presentations. Events for school students were also conducted, and book stalls from reputed publishing houses were set up for visitors.

The festival utilizes seven domes named after renowned Chhattisgarh litterateurs: Vinod Kumar Shukla Mandap, Lal Jagdalpuri Mandap, Shyamlal Chaturvedi Mandap, and Aniruddh Neerav Mandap.

Upcoming Attractions

The literary festival is set to see the participation of Nitish Bharadwaj, who played Lord Krishna in the Mahabharata serial, and well-known producer-director Anurag Basu. A special poetry recitation in memory of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee will be organized on Saturday. The concluding session on January 25 will feature Dr. Sachchidanand Joshi, Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi, and other distinguished guests.