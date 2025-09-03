AP Police Recruitment 2025: Application Process For Assistant Public Prosecutor Underway; Check Application Fees Here

AP Police Recruitment 2025 | Canva

AP Police Recruitment 2025: The Andhra Pradesh State Prosecution Department is now accepting applications for the position of Assistant Public Prosecutor. Candidates can apply for the positions at slprb.ap.gov.in until September 7, 2025. The recruitment effort intends to fill 42 posts.

AP Police Recruitment 2025: Exam details

The written examination is set for October 5, 2025. The exam will be divided into two papers: Paper I (objective) from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and Paper II (descriptive) from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

AP Police Recruitment 2025: Eligibility Criteria

The AP Police Recruitment 2025 eligibility criteria are designed to ensure that only qualified and experienced candidates apply for the Assistant Public Prosecutor post.

Applicants must hold a Bachelor’s Degree in Law (LLB) from a recognised university and should have practical experience in handling criminal cases as an advocate.

The age limit will be as specified in the official notification, with relaxations applicable for reserved categories as per government rules. Additionally, candidates must be Indian citizens and meet the local status norms of Andhra Pradesh, along with having relevant courtroom experience in conducting criminal cases.

AP Police Recruitment 2025: How to apply?

To fill out the application form, aspirants need to follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of AP at slprb.ap.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the “APP Registration 2025” link.

Step 3: After this, applicants need to register themselves and create a login ID.

Step 4: Next, fill out the application form, upload the necessary documents, and pay the fees.

Step 5: Review all the details carefully and then submit the form.

Step 6: Download the form and take a printout of the same for further reference.

AP Police Recruitment 2025: Application fees

Local applicants in Andhra Pradesh must pay Rs 300 if they are SC or ST, and Rs 600 for all other categories.