HP SOS Exam Dates 2025 Out: Class 8, 10, 12 Exams From September 25; Check Details

HP SOS Exam Dates 2025 |

HP SOS Exam Dates 2025: The Himachal Pradesh School Education Board (HPSEB), Dharamshala, has issued the official schedule of the State Open School (HP SOS) examinations for Classes 8, 10, and 12. The exams will take place from September 25 to October 15, 2025, for full subjects, re-appear, additional subjects, category improvement, and special marks improvement.

Exam Timings and Schedule

The timings for the exams have been set by the board between 9:45 am and 1 pm. Question papers and OMR sheets will be handed over at 9:45 am, and 15 minutes will be provided for reading before the commencement of the exam at 10 am.

Class 8 & 10: September 25 – October 8

Class 12: September 25 – October 15

Practical Exams and Instructions

Practical tests will be held prior to the written examinations, and candidates are requested to approach their respective study centres for information. The board has categorically banned electronic devices, such as calculators, smart watches, mobile phones, and pagers, within exam centres.

Board's Warning on Discipline

The board has cautioned that severe action will be initiated against students who have been found breaking rules or engaging in malpractice within the exams.

HP SOS Class 12 Practical Exams to Start from September 10

According to the notification, Class 12 State Open School (SOS) students' practical exams, including Accountancy project work, will be conducted from September 10 to September 22, 2025, at their respective study centres.

Students need to inform the Principal of their study centre on or before September 8, 2025, about the subject-wise schedule and timings of their practical exams.

HP SOS Exam Schedule 2025 PDF Direct Link