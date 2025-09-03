 HP SOS Exam Dates 2025 Out: Class 8, 10, 12 Exams From September 25; Check Details
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationHP SOS Exam Dates 2025 Out: Class 8, 10, 12 Exams From September 25; Check Details

HP SOS Exam Dates 2025 Out: Class 8, 10, 12 Exams From September 25; Check Details

The Himachal Pradesh School Education Board (HPSEB) has released the HP SOS exam schedule for Classes 8, 10, and 12, to be held between September 25 and October 15, 2025.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Wednesday, September 03, 2025, 05:49 PM IST
article-image
HP SOS Exam Dates 2025 |

HP SOS Exam Dates 2025: The Himachal Pradesh School Education Board (HPSEB), Dharamshala, has issued the official schedule of the State Open School (HP SOS) examinations for Classes 8, 10, and 12. The exams will take place from September 25 to October 15, 2025, for full subjects, re-appear, additional subjects, category improvement, and special marks improvement.

Exam Timings and Schedule

The timings for the exams have been set by the board between 9:45 am and 1 pm. Question papers and OMR sheets will be handed over at 9:45 am, and 15 minutes will be provided for reading before the commencement of the exam at 10 am.

Class 8 & 10: September 25 – October 8

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Metro Line-11: Wadala To Gateway Of India Corridor Gets ₹23,487 Crore Approval
Mumbai Metro Line-11: Wadala To Gateway Of India Corridor Gets ₹23,487 Crore Approval
CBSE, NCB Sign MoU To Promote Drug-Free Schools & Raise Awareness On Substance Abuse
CBSE, NCB Sign MoU To Promote Drug-Free Schools & Raise Awareness On Substance Abuse
Uttar Pradesh Govt Transforms School Education Under CM Yogi Adityanath, Emphasising Literacy, Digital Learning And Holistic Development
Uttar Pradesh Govt Transforms School Education Under CM Yogi Adityanath, Emphasising Literacy, Digital Learning And Holistic Development
'Why’d Nobody Tell Me That S**t Was Backwards': Taylor Fritz Annoyed As Picture Surfaces Of Tennis Star Wearing His Headband Upside Down During US Open 2025 Match
'Why’d Nobody Tell Me That S**t Was Backwards': Taylor Fritz Annoyed As Picture Surfaces Of Tennis Star Wearing His Headband Upside Down During US Open 2025 Match

Class 12: September 25 – October 15

Practical Exams and Instructions

Practical tests will be held prior to the written examinations, and candidates are requested to approach their respective study centres for information. The board has categorically banned electronic devices, such as calculators, smart watches, mobile phones, and pagers, within exam centres.

Read Also
IIT Bombay To Begin JAM 2026 Registration On September 5; Know Eligibility Criteria, Exam Pattern &...
article-image

Board's Warning on Discipline

The board has cautioned that severe action will be initiated against students who have been found breaking rules or engaging in malpractice within the exams.

HP SOS Class 12 Practical Exams to Start from September 10

According to the notification, Class 12 State Open School (SOS) students' practical exams, including Accountancy project work, will be conducted from September 10 to September 22, 2025, at their respective study centres.

Students need to inform the Principal of their study centre on or before September 8, 2025, about the subject-wise schedule and timings of their practical exams.

HP SOS Exam Schedule 2025 PDF Direct Link

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

CBSE, NCB Sign MoU To Promote Drug-Free Schools & Raise Awareness On Substance Abuse

CBSE, NCB Sign MoU To Promote Drug-Free Schools & Raise Awareness On Substance Abuse

NSUI Takes Out 'Save DU' March, Raises Pitch For Menstrual Leave, Affordable Hostels, & Fair...

NSUI Takes Out 'Save DU' March, Raises Pitch For Menstrual Leave, Affordable Hostels, & Fair...

AP Police Recruitment 2025: Application Process For Assistant Public Prosecutor Underway; Check...

AP Police Recruitment 2025: Application Process For Assistant Public Prosecutor Underway; Check...

IIT Indore Researchers Develop Device That Generates Electricity From Water & Air

IIT Indore Researchers Develop Device That Generates Electricity From Water & Air

HP SOS Exam Dates 2025 Out: Class 8, 10, 12 Exams From September 25; Check Details

HP SOS Exam Dates 2025 Out: Class 8, 10, 12 Exams From September 25; Check Details