CBSE, NCB Sign MoU To Promote Drug-Free Schools & Raise Awareness On Substance Abuse | Representational Image

New Delhi [India]: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, on Wednesday signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at the CBSE Headquarters, Dwarka, New Delhi, to strengthen cooperation in creating a drug-free school environment and raising awareness against substance abuse, according to a press release issued by Secretary CBSE.

The official release said, "The MoU was signed by Anurag Garg, IPS, Director General, NCB and Rahul Singh, IAS, Chairperson, CBSE, in the gracious presence of Himanshu Gupta, IAS, Secretary, CBSE, Sh Vishal M. Sanap, IRS, Deputy Director General, NCB and Neeraj Kumar Gupta, IPS, DDG, NCB, Dr. Anees C., Deputy Director, IRS, NCB, Sh Vikash Kumar, Deputy Director, NCB, along with HODs of CBSE and other senior dignitaries/officers from NCB and CBSE".

Anurag Garg, Director General, NCB, highlighted the crucial role of educational institutions in combating the menace of drugs and reaffirmed NCB's support in conducting awareness campaigns, workshops, and counselling programs. Rahul Singh, Chairperson, CBSE, emphasized CBSE's commitment to safeguarding the well-being of students by equipping schools, teachers, and parents with the knowledge and resources to prevent substance abuse. During his address, CBSE Secretary Himanshu Gupta emphasized that schools must provide students with a safe and supportive environment, in addition to academics. He added that timely intervention and government programs, such as Tele-MANAS, which is expanding access to mental health care across India, can be instrumental in this effort, the release stated.

About The MoU

The MoU provides a comprehensive framework for joint initiatives, including quarterly awareness programs, capacity-building workshops for teachers and counsellors, e-modules on drug prevention, community outreach, and counselling services for students and parents. A pilot program will be launched in 100 CBSE schools, which will further extend outreach through a hub-and-spoke model.

Following the signing ceremony, an Awareness Program on the Prevention of Substance Abuse was held, witnessing over 500 principals, counsellors, and wellness teachers from CBSE-affiliated schools across India.

The program featured insightful sessions, including "Leadership for Empowering the School Ecosystem" by Ashutosh Agnihotri, IAS, Chairman & Managing Director of the Food Corporation of India (FCI).

Another session, named "Refuse the First Dose, Secure the Future" by Dr. Anees C., IRS, Deputy Director, NCB, Ashutosh Agnihotri, IAS, CMD, Food Corporation of India, highlighted the vital aspects of leadership for educators in guiding schools to build resilience against social challenges and empower young lives towards a healthier future. Dr. Anees C., Deputy Director, NCB, provided a broader understanding of the challenges, preventive measures, communication strategies, and the collaboration of peers, families, and schools to curb the menace of drug abuse and ensure the safety of youth.

The program concluded with an interactive Question-and-Answer (Q&A) Session, where principals and counsellors from across the country engaged with experts, shared concerns, and sought practical strategies for strengthening drug-prevention initiatives at the school level.

This collaboration underscores CBSE's and NCB's shared vision of ensuring a safe, healthy, and supportive school ecosystem that discourages substance misuse and empowers students to make positive life choices, said the release.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)