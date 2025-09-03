NSUI Takes Out 'Save DU' March, Raises Pitch For Menstrual Leave, Affordable Hostels, & Fair Scholarships | X @nsui

New Delhi: The National Students' Union of India (NSUI) on Wednesday took out a 'Save DU' march on the Delhi University campus, demanding menstrual leave for students, affordable hostels, and fair scholarships.

Hundreds of students participated in the march at DU's Arts Faculty with the slogan "hum badlenge DU". It was led by NSUI national president Varun Choudhary, who said the organisation stood for dignity, equality and opportunities for all students, the NSUI said in a statement.

DUSU elections for 2025-26 are scheduled for September 18, and the counting of votes will be held the next day.

NSUI national president Varun Choudhary's Statement

"Delhi University deserves dignity, equality, and opportunities for every student. NSUI stands strong for menstrual leave, safe campuses, affordable hostels, and fair scholarships. We will continue to fight until DU becomes a space of respect and justice, where no student is left behind," Choudhary said, addressing the gathering.

The Congress-affiliated students' wing released a charter of demands that included 12 days of menstrual leave per semester, more hostels with reservations for SC, ST and OBC students, scholarships and fellowships, free Metro passes, world-class sports facilities and violence-free campuses.

It also demanded that the "RSS-backed unqualified teacher appointments" be stopped.

Choudhary said the NSUI had earlier fought for the successful implementation of menstrual leave in Panjab University and would push for the same in Delhi University.

"The Save DU March sent a strong message of student unity and the overwhelming turnout demonstrated the trust of DU students in NSUI's vision for a safer, fairer and inclusive campus," he said.

NSUI leaders exuded confidence of a clean sweep in the upcoming Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections.

