 IIT Bombay To Begin JAM 2026 Registration On September 5; Know Eligibility Criteria, Exam Pattern & Admission Details
IIT JAM 2026 Registration: IIT Bombay will open registrations for JAM 2026 on September 5, with applications closing on October 12. The exam will be held on February 15, 2026, for admission to MSc and Integrated MSc–PhD programmes at 22 IITs and IISc. Around 3,000 seats are available, and the test will be conducted in seven subjects across 100+ cities.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Wednesday, September 03, 2025, 04:57 PM IST
IIT JAM 2026 Registration | Official Website

IIT JAM 2026 Registration: IIT Bombay will start the process of registration for the Joint Admission Test for Master's (JAM) 2026 from September 5, 2025. Candidates can submit their applications online until October 12, 2025, using the JOAPS portal at jam2026.iitb.ac.in.

Exam and Admission Details

The test will be administered in two sessions on February 15, 2026. About 3,000 places in MSc and Integrated MSc–PhD programs at 22 IITs and IISc will be open for admission to the 2026–2027 session under JAM 2026.

IIT JAM 2026 Exam Pattern

The Joint Admission Test for Master's (JAM) 2026 will be administered as a computer-based test (CBT). The test will be on seven subjects, Geology (GG), Mathematics (MA), Biotechnology (BT), Chemistry (CY), Economics (EN), Mathematical Statistics (MS), and Physics (PH). The examination will be conducted in more than 100 cities in India.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates should be a Bachelor's degree holder or in their final year of undergraduate study. There is no maximum age limit, but graduation proof should be submitted by the deadline set by the admitting institution.

Application Fee

The charges for one test paper are ₹1,000 for female, SC, ST, and PwD candidates and ₹2,000 for all others. The charges for two test papers are ₹1,350 for reserved category candidates and ₹2,700 for all others. An extra ₹300 will be levied for corrections like a change in exam city, subject, or category.

Correction Window

Candidates can correct their form until November 10, 2025, through the JOAPS portal. Payments are to be done online through net banking, debit/credit card, or UPI, following which candidates can download the filled application form.

Important Dates

Opening of online registration: September 5, 2025

Closing of online registration: October 12, 2025

Availability of Admit Card to download: January 5, 2026

Date of Examination: February 15, 2026

Result declaration: March 20, 2026

