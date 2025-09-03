 Eight-Year-Old Assam Boy Rides Horse To School Daily, Inspires Millions; Video Goes Viral
An eight-year-old boy from Assam’s Borbakra village has gone viral after a video of him riding a horse to school surfaced online. Identified as Yuvaraj Rabha, he travels on horseback through hilly terrain to reach Dakshin Pantan Tribal Middle English School. His determination has drawn admiration, highlighting rural children’s struggles and the need for better infrastructure.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Wednesday, September 03, 2025, 04:10 PM IST
Eight-year-old Yuvaraj Rabha from Assam rides his horse to school daily, a routine that has now gone viral online. | Image: X

An eight-year-old boy from Assam’s Borbakra village has captured the internet’s attention after a video of him riding a horse to school went viral. According to media reports, the child, identified as Yuvaraj Rabha, makes his daily journey on horseback to Dakshin Pantan Tribal Middle English School, located near the Assam-Meghalaya border.

Unlike his classmates who walk or cycle, Yuvaraj depends on his horse as the only means of transport through the hilly terrain. Teachers praise his punctuality and discipline, while villagers say his story reflects the struggles many rural children face in accessing education.

The video has sparked widespread admiration online, with many hailing Yuvaraj as a symbol of determination. His journey has also reignited discussions on the lack of proper infrastructure and transport facilities in remote areas, underlining the resilience of children who go to great lengths for learning.

Meghalaya Schoolboy’s Horseback Ride with Dog Goes Viral

A similar video went viral last month, showing a young schoolboy riding a horse through the scenic West Khasi Hills district of Meghalaya. First shared on Instagram on August 4, the clip features the boy in uniform with a schoolbag on his back, while a black dog faithfully trots alongside him.

At one point, the horse breaks into a gallop with the dog running close behind, while other shots capture the boy’s casual ride through the hills. The viral video, set to the popular country track Old Town Road, was captioned: “A casual ride to school.”

The unique clip also drew the attention of Nagaland Tourism Minister Temjen Imna Along, who reshared it on X, writing: “Northeast is not for beginners. Probably the coolest kid in school!” Netizens applauding the glimpse of rural life and the child’s effortless confidence.

