KTET June 2025 Admit Card Released; Check exam Details Here

KTET June 2025 Admit Card | ktet.kerala.gov.in

KTET June 2025 admit card: The Pareeksha Bhavan in Kerala has published hall tickets for the Kerala Teachers Eligibility Test June 2025 (KTET June 2025). Eligible applicants can obtain their admit cards from the official website of KTET at ktet.kerala.gov.in.

The admit card for the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test serves as an identification card and represents one of the most critical documents to bring to the exam centre. Applicants who intend to sit the examination should report to the examination venue at the time specified on their respective hall tickets.

How to download the KTET June 2025 admit card?

To view the hall ticket, candidates need to follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of KTET at ktet.kerala.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the KTET June 2025 admit card link, available on the homepage.

Step 3: After this, enter the login details such as application number & application ID and then submit.

Step 4: Now, the KTET June 2025 admit card will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the admit card and take a printout of the same for future reference.

Direct link to download the hall ticket

The key details mentioned on the hall ticket are the exam conducting body, name of examination, name of candidates, father’s name, roll number, gender, category, date of examination, exam timing, reporting timing, exam centre code, name of examination centre & address, photographs, and signature.

Read the official notice here

Along with the admit card, aspirants need to carry documents such as two recent passport-size photographs and photo ID proof with a photocopy, like a PAN Card/ Voter’s Card/Passport/Aadhar Card.

KTET June 2025 Exam Dates

The exam will take place on September 18 and 19, 2025. Previously, the exam was slated to take place on August 23 and 24, 2025. Applications were accepted from July 3-10, 2025.