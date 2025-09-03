 RRB Ministerial And Isolated 2025 Exam City Slip Released; Check Details Here
RRB Ministerial And Isolated 2025 Exam City Slip Released; Check Details Here

RRB Ministerial And Isolated 2025 Exam City Slip Released; Check Details Here

The RRB Exam City 2025 slip for ministerial and isolated categories has been released today, September 3, 2025 by the Railway Recruitment Boards on the regional websites of the RRBs.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Wednesday, September 03, 2025, 04:24 PM IST
article-image
RRB Ministerial And Isolated 2025 | rrb.digialm.com

The Railway Recruitment Boards issued the RRB Exam City 2025 slip for ministerial and isolated categories today, September 3, 2025. Aspirants who have enrolled for the vacancies can obtain the exam city slip from the regional websites of the RRBs.

The e-call letters will begin four days before the exam date specified in the exam city and date notification link. The exam will be conducted from September 10 to September 12, 2025.

RRB Ministerial and Isolated 2025: How to download the exam city slip?

To obtain the exam city slip, applicants can follow the instructions outlined below:

Step 1: Visit the regional official website of RRBs.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the RRB Exam City 2025 slip-out link.

Step 3: After this, enter the login details and then submit.

Step 4: Now, the RRB Ministerial and Isolated 2025 exam city slip will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check the exam city slip carefully.

Step 6: Download the RRB Ministerial and Isolated 2025 exam city slip and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Direct link here

RRB Ministerial and Isolated 2025: Selection process

A single-stage computer-based test (CBT) will be administered, followed by a translation test (TT), performance test (PT), or teaching skill test (TST), document verification, and medical examination. RRBs reserve the discretion to execute the CBT in either single or multi-stage modality.

RRB Ministerial and Isolated 2025: Exam pattern

The Question Paper for Single Stage CBT will be 90 minutes long for 100 questions, and 120 minutes for PwBD applicants using the Scribe function. The question papers will consist of objective multiple-choice questions. The exam will consist of 100 questions worth 100 marks. The question paper will have 50 questions on professional skills, 15 questions on general awareness, intelligence, and reasoning, and 10 questions on mathematics and general science.

There will be negative marking, with one-third of a mark deducted for each incorrect answer.

