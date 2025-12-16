 Greater Chennai Corporation To Install Biogas Plants In Schools For Clean Energy & Waste Management
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationGreater Chennai Corporation To Install Biogas Plants In Schools For Clean Energy & Waste Management

Greater Chennai Corporation To Install Biogas Plants In Schools For Clean Energy & Waste Management

The Greater Chennai Corporation plans to install biogas plants in schools with centralised kitchens to convert food waste into cooking gas, reducing LPG use and fuel costs. Pilot projects in four cloud kitchens aim to promote clean energy and sustainability. The initiative also includes environmental education and compost generation for school gardening, fostering waste management awareness.

IANSUpdated: Tuesday, December 16, 2025, 11:19 AM IST
article-image
Greater Chennai Corporation To Install Biogas Plants In Schools For Clean Energy & Waste Management | File Pic (Representative Image)

Chennai: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) is planning to introduce biogas plants in its schools to encourage the use of clean energy for cooking and to sensitise students to sustainable waste management practices.

About The Initiative

The initiative will focus on campuses that have centralised kitchens preparing meals for multiple institutions, allowing maximum utilisation of kitchen waste and cooking gas generated from it.

Chennai Corporation Commissioner J. Kumaragurubaran said the civic body intends to collaborate with willing non-governmental organisations, individuals and residents’ welfare associations to implement the project.

FPJ Shorts
Greater Chennai Corporation To Install Biogas Plants In Schools For Clean Energy & Waste Management
Greater Chennai Corporation To Install Biogas Plants In Schools For Clean Energy & Waste Management
US Senate Passes Porcupine Act To Accelerate Defense Sales & Support To Taiwan
US Senate Passes Porcupine Act To Accelerate Defense Sales & Support To Taiwan
BIG Relief For Gandhis In National Herald Case As Delhi Court Refuses To Take Cognisance Of ED's Complaint Against Sonia & Rahul Gandhi
BIG Relief For Gandhis In National Herald Case As Delhi Court Refuses To Take Cognisance Of ED's Complaint Against Sonia & Rahul Gandhi
Rupee Hits Record Low Against Dollar, Government Reveals What’s Really Pushing The Currency Down
Rupee Hits Record Low Against Dollar, Government Reveals What’s Really Pushing The Currency Down
Read Also
Brown University Shooting: FBI Releases Images Of Suspect, Offers $50,000 Reward
article-image

The move is expected to reduce dependence on LPG cylinders and bring down cooking fuel costs in schools.

As a pilot, the GCC is considering setting up biogas plants at four cloud kitchens where large quantities of vegetable and food waste are generated daily. These facilities would be integrated with composting and biogas units and can be established at an optimal cost without requiring extensive maintenance hours, the commissioner said.

The plan follows the successful installation of a biogas plant at a Corporation higher secondary school in South Chennai late last month. The 75-kg capacity unit was installed on the campus with support from a local residents’ association and a service organisation at a cost of Rs 5.7 lakh. The school houses a kitchen that prepares breakfast for around 10 Corporation schools. Currently connected to a single stove, the plant processes about 15 to 20 kg of food waste each day and generates enough gas to meet a portion of the cooking requirement.

Read Also
Tamil Nadu Schools To Get Extended 12-Day Half-Yearly Holiday From December 24
article-image

The system is estimated to save one LPG cylinder every two months. About 250 students on the campus benefit directly from the initiative, and students are also introduced to the working of the plant as part of environmental awareness activities.

A similar biogas facility was set up last year at another Corporation school in Adyar with the support of a residents’ association and an environmental organisation. School staff reported that the plant helped save seven LPG cylinders over 10 months.

During this time, around 3,200 kg of food and wet waste were diverted from disposal, and the biogas produced was used for cooking for nearly 270 hours.

Read Also
President Droupadi Murmu Rejects West Bengal Bill To Make Mamata Banerjee Chancellor Of State...
article-image

Apart from reducing LPG consumption, biogas plants also generate slurry that can be converted into compost. This manure can be used for gardening and small-scale food cultivation on school campuses, helping create a closed-loop, self-sustaining system that combines waste management, energy generation and environmental education.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Greater Chennai Corporation To Install Biogas Plants In Schools For Clean Energy & Waste Management

Greater Chennai Corporation To Install Biogas Plants In Schools For Clean Energy & Waste Management

PM Degree Defamation Case: Gujarat Court Rejects AAP Leaders Arvind Kejriwal & Sanjay Singh's Plea...

PM Degree Defamation Case: Gujarat Court Rejects AAP Leaders Arvind Kejriwal & Sanjay Singh's Plea...

RRB NTPC Graduate CBT-2 Result 2025 Out; Here's How To Download

RRB NTPC Graduate CBT-2 Result 2025 Out; Here's How To Download

UPSC CGPDTM Recruitment 2025: Registration Open For Examiner Of Trade Marks & GI Posts At...

UPSC CGPDTM Recruitment 2025: Registration Open For Examiner Of Trade Marks & GI Posts At...

Delhi Police Constable Recruitment 2025: Exam City Slip Out For 7,565 Posts At ssc.gov.in; Written...

Delhi Police Constable Recruitment 2025: Exam City Slip Out For 7,565 Posts At ssc.gov.in; Written...