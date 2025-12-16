Delhi Police Constable Recruitment 2025: Exam City Slip Out For 7,565 Posts At ssc.gov.in; Written Exam Begins December 18

Delhi Police Constable Recruitment 2025: The exam city notification slip for the Delhi Police Examination, 2025 recruitment of Constables (Executive) Male and Female has been made available by the Staff Selection Commission, providing candidates with information regarding the city in which they would be tested. The next step in the hiring process is the written exam, which will be administered in several stages.

SSC is holding the Delhi Police Constable Recruitment 2025 campaign to fill 7565 positions.

Delhi Police Constable Recruitment 2025: Important dates

Admit Card Release: December 16, 2025

Computer-Based Written Examination:

- Exam Start Date: December 18, 2025

- Exam End Date: January 6, 2026

Delhi Police Constable Recruitment 2025: Vacancy Details

Recruitment notification issued for Constable (Executive) posts under Group C.

A total of 7,565 vacancies announced.

Posts are open for both male and female candidates.

Delhi Police Constable Recruitment 2025: Pay Scale

Selected candidates will be placed at Pay Level-3.

Salary range: Rs. 21,700 to Rs. 69,100, as per the pay matrix.

Delhi Police Constable Recruitment 2025: Age Criteria

Applicants must be between 18 and 25 years of age as on the specified cut-off date mentioned in the notification.

Delhi Police Constable Recruitment 2025: Application fees

Mode of Application: Online

General / OBC / EWS Candidates: Rs. 100

SC / ST / Other Reserved Categories: No fee

Female Candidates: Exempted from paying the application fee

Delhi Police Constable Recruitment 2025: Steps to download exam city slip

To obtain the exam city notification slip from the official SSC portal, candidates can do the following actions:

Step 1: Go to ssc.gov.in/login, the official website.

Step 2: Enter your password and registration number to log in.

Step 3: Click the Delhi Police Constable 2025 exam city notification link.

Step 4: Examine the exam city information that is shown on the screen.

Step 5: Download the slip and store it for later use.

Direct link to download

Candidates are given advance information about the location where their examination centre will be located on the exam city notification slip. This feature assists candidates in organising their travel and lodging prior to the test. Before the admit card was released, the city notification was accessible via the candidate login.

Delhi Police Constable Recruitment 2025: Selection process

Computer-Based Written Examination

Candidates must qualify the written test to move to the next stage.

Physical Efficiency Test (PET)

Shortlisted candidates will be assessed on physical fitness parameters.

Physical Standards Test (PST)

Measurement of height, chest (for male candidates), and other prescribed standards.

Document Verification

Verification of original documents and eligibility details.

Medical Examination

Final medical fitness test before selection.

For updates on the admit card and exam instructions, candidates are encouraged to visit the SSC website on a regular basis.