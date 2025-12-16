UPSC CGPDTM Recruitment 2025: Registration Open For Examiner Of Trade Marks & GI Posts At upsc.gov.in; Check Details Here

UPSC Recruitment 2025 | Canva

UPSC CGPDTM Recruitment 2025: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has started accepting applications online on its official website for the position of Examiner of Trade Marks & Geographical Indications (GI). Candidates who wish to apply for the UPSC recruitment exam in 2025 must visit the website and fulfil the registration requirements.

The UPSC is holding this recruitment campaign to fill 102 openings for two distinct positions under the Union Public Service Commission. Applications can be submitted only through the UPSC Online Recruitment Application (ORA) portal at upsc.gov.in.

UPSC CGPDTM Recruitment 2025: Important dates

Registration Start Date: December 13, 2025

Application Deadline: January 1, 2026

Last Date to Apply Online: January 1, 2026

UPSC CGPDTM Recruitment 2025: Eligibility criteria

Posts and Vacancies

Examiner of Trade Marks & Geographical Indications (GI): 100 posts

Deputy Director (Examination Reforms): 2 posts

Educational Qualification

Examiner of Trade Marks & GI:

Degree in Law or a relevant qualification as prescribed in the notification

Deputy Director (Examination Reforms):

Educational qualifications as mentioned in the official notification

Age Limit (as on January 1, 2026)

Minimum Age: 21 years

Maximum Age: 35 years

Age Relaxation

Category-wise age relaxation applicable as per government rules for:

Scheduled Caste (SC)

Scheduled Tribe (ST)

Other Backward Classes (OBC)

Economically Weaker Sections (EWS)

Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD)

Additional Note

Educational qualifications include a law degree or equivalent credentials suitable for examining trade marks and geographical indications.

UPSC CGPDTM Recruitment 2025: Steps to register

Students are advised to apply for the UPSC CGPDTM Examiner Recruitment Exam 2025 by following the instructions listed below:

Step 1: Go to upsc.gov.in, the UPSC ORA's official website.

Step 2: Select Advt. No. 14/2025 – CGPDTM Examiner Recruitment after completing the One-Time Registration (OTR) or logging in.

Step 3: A new window will appear on the screen where you must complete the information, upload any supporting files, pay the required online application cost, and finally submit.

Step 4: Send in the paperwork, download the confirmation page, and print it out for your records.

UPSC CGPDTM Recruitment 2025: Documents required

Degree Certificate

Relevant educational qualification certificate as prescribed in the notification

Category Certificate (if applicable)

For SC, ST, OBC, EWS, or PwBD candidates, in the prescribed format

Photographic Identity Proof

Valid government-issued ID

Additional Supporting Documents

Any other documents specified in the official UPSC notification

UPSC CGPDTM Recruitment 2025:

Basic Pay: ₹56,100 per month

Gross Monthly Salary:

- Expected to range between ₹1,00,000 and ₹1,25,000, including applicable allowances

UPSC CGPDTM Recruitment 2025: Selection process

Preliminary Examination

Objective-type questions to screen candidates.

Main Examination

Descriptive written papers for shortlisted candidates.

Interview / Personality Test

Assessment of professional knowledge, suitability, and competence.

Document Verification

Verification of original certificates and eligibility documents.

Medical Examination

Final medical fitness test before appointment.

Students are advised to visit the Union Public Service Commission's (UPSC) official website for additional relevant information.