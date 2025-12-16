UPSC CGPDTM Recruitment 2025: Registration Open For Examiner Of Trade Marks & GI Posts At upsc.gov.in; Check Details Here

UPSC CGPDTM Recruitment 2025: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has started accepting applications online on its official website for the position of Examiner of Trade Marks & Geographical Indications (GI). Candidates who wish to apply for the UPSC recruitment exam in 2025 must visit the website and fulfil the registration requirements.
The UPSC is holding this recruitment campaign to fill 102 openings for two distinct positions under the Union Public Service Commission. Applications can be submitted only through the UPSC Online Recruitment Application (ORA) portal at upsc.gov.in.
UPSC CGPDTM Recruitment 2025: Important dates
Registration Start Date: December 13, 2025
Application Deadline: January 1, 2026
Last Date to Apply Online: January 1, 2026
UPSC CGPDTM Recruitment 2025: Eligibility criteria
Posts and Vacancies
Examiner of Trade Marks & Geographical Indications (GI): 100 posts
Deputy Director (Examination Reforms): 2 posts
Educational Qualification
Examiner of Trade Marks & GI:
Degree in Law or a relevant qualification as prescribed in the notification
Deputy Director (Examination Reforms):
Educational qualifications as mentioned in the official notification
Age Limit (as on January 1, 2026)
Minimum Age: 21 years
Maximum Age: 35 years
Age Relaxation
Category-wise age relaxation applicable as per government rules for:
Scheduled Caste (SC)
Scheduled Tribe (ST)
Other Backward Classes (OBC)
Economically Weaker Sections (EWS)
Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD)
Additional Note
Educational qualifications include a law degree or equivalent credentials suitable for examining trade marks and geographical indications.
UPSC CGPDTM Recruitment 2025: Steps to register
Students are advised to apply for the UPSC CGPDTM Examiner Recruitment Exam 2025 by following the instructions listed below:
Step 1: Go to upsc.gov.in, the UPSC ORA's official website.
Step 2: Select Advt. No. 14/2025 – CGPDTM Examiner Recruitment after completing the One-Time Registration (OTR) or logging in.
Step 3: A new window will appear on the screen where you must complete the information, upload any supporting files, pay the required online application cost, and finally submit.
Step 4: Send in the paperwork, download the confirmation page, and print it out for your records.
UPSC CGPDTM Recruitment 2025: Documents required
Degree Certificate
Relevant educational qualification certificate as prescribed in the notification
Category Certificate (if applicable)
For SC, ST, OBC, EWS, or PwBD candidates, in the prescribed format
Photographic Identity Proof
Valid government-issued ID
Additional Supporting Documents
Any other documents specified in the official UPSC notification
UPSC CGPDTM Recruitment 2025:
Basic Pay: ₹56,100 per month
Gross Monthly Salary:
- Expected to range between ₹1,00,000 and ₹1,25,000, including applicable allowances
UPSC CGPDTM Recruitment 2025: Selection process
Preliminary Examination
Objective-type questions to screen candidates.
Main Examination
Descriptive written papers for shortlisted candidates.
Interview / Personality Test
Assessment of professional knowledge, suitability, and competence.
Document Verification
Verification of original certificates and eligibility documents.
Medical Examination
Final medical fitness test before appointment.
Students are advised to visit the Union Public Service Commission's (UPSC) official website for additional relevant information.