 IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2025: Correction Window Ends Today; Check Details Here
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationIBPS Clerk Recruitment 2025: Correction Window Ends Today; Check Details Here

IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2025: Correction Window Ends Today; Check Details Here

The IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2025 correction window will end today, September 3, 2025 by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on the IBPS's official website, ibps.in.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Wednesday, September 03, 2025, 03:30 PM IST
article-image
IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2025 | ibps.in

IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2025: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection will end the IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2025 correction window on September 3, 2025. Aspirants who wish to make changes to their application forms can do so using the IBPS's official website, ibps.in. This recruitment campaign will fill 10270 Customer Service Associate positions within the organisation.

"After the expiry of ‘Edit Window for candidates to Modify/ Correct Application Form’, no change/modification/correction will be allowed under any circumstances. No requests in this regard will be entertained," the official website states.

IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2025: Who can make the changes?

Only applicants who have submitted their filled online application form, along with the payment of the required fees/intimation charges, during the stated period of application registration will be permitted to make changes to the application form.

FPJ Shorts
Gujarat: Udhna Station Redevelopment Phase II Complete; Train Halts Restored from September 3
Gujarat: Udhna Station Redevelopment Phase II Complete; Train Halts Restored from September 3
Who Is Arun Gawli, AKA ‘Daddy’? Mumbai’s Underworld Don-Turned-Politician Freed After 17 Years in Murder Case
Who Is Arun Gawli, AKA ‘Daddy’? Mumbai’s Underworld Don-Turned-Politician Freed After 17 Years in Murder Case
Eight-Year-Old Assam Boy Rides Horse To School Daily, Inspires Millions; Video Goes Viral
Eight-Year-Old Assam Boy Rides Horse To School Daily, Inspires Millions; Video Goes Viral
On Camera: Man Brutally Beats Weak Camel At Rajasthan Circus To Make It Stand, 'Isko Bhi Aise Hi Maro,' Netizens Slam
On Camera: Man Brutally Beats Weak Camel At Rajasthan Circus To Make It Stand, 'Isko Bhi Aise Hi Maro,' Netizens Slam
Read Also
LIC HFL Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Registration Window For 192 Posts Starts; Check Eligibility...
article-image

IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2025: What can't be changed?

The information which cannot be changed by the candidates is name, email ID, mobile number, state/UT field of vacancy, state/UT field in correspondence address and permanent address, and post & nationality.

IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2025: How to make changes in the form?

Aspirants can make modifications using the processes outlined below.

Step 1: Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the login link and then enter the login details.

Step 3: After this, the application form will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Next, make the changes, make the correction fee, and then submit.

Step 5: Download the confirmation page and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Direct link here

IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2025: Correction fees

Aspirants can make amendments to their application form for a charge of ₹200/-. Once paid, the correction cost is non-refundable and cannot be applied to any subsequent examination.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Eight-Year-Old Assam Boy Rides Horse To School Daily, Inspires Millions; Video Goes Viral

Eight-Year-Old Assam Boy Rides Horse To School Daily, Inspires Millions; Video Goes Viral

Wayanad Gets Green Light For Govt Medical College, Congress Leader Priyanka Gandhi Hails Milestone

Wayanad Gets Green Light For Govt Medical College, Congress Leader Priyanka Gandhi Hails Milestone

At IIT Kanpur Event, UP CM Yogi Adityanath Highlights AI, Cybersecurity, And Sustainability As Keys...

At IIT Kanpur Event, UP CM Yogi Adityanath Highlights AI, Cybersecurity, And Sustainability As Keys...

IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2025: Correction Window Ends Today; Check Details Here

IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2025: Correction Window Ends Today; Check Details Here

Meghalaya Govt Launches ₹6.6 Crore Scholarship Programme For 165 Students Pursuing B.Sc In...

Meghalaya Govt Launches ₹6.6 Crore Scholarship Programme For 165 Students Pursuing B.Sc In...