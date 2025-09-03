IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2025: Correction Window Ends Today; Check Details Here

IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2025 | ibps.in

IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2025: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection will end the IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2025 correction window on September 3, 2025. Aspirants who wish to make changes to their application forms can do so using the IBPS's official website, ibps.in. This recruitment campaign will fill 10270 Customer Service Associate positions within the organisation.

"After the expiry of ‘Edit Window for candidates to Modify/ Correct Application Form’, no change/modification/correction will be allowed under any circumstances. No requests in this regard will be entertained," the official website states.

IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2025: Who can make the changes?

Only applicants who have submitted their filled online application form, along with the payment of the required fees/intimation charges, during the stated period of application registration will be permitted to make changes to the application form.

IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2025: What can't be changed?

The information which cannot be changed by the candidates is name, email ID, mobile number, state/UT field of vacancy, state/UT field in correspondence address and permanent address, and post & nationality.

IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2025: How to make changes in the form?

Aspirants can make modifications using the processes outlined below.

Step 1: Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the login link and then enter the login details.

Step 3: After this, the application form will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Next, make the changes, make the correction fee, and then submit.

Step 5: Download the confirmation page and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Direct link here

IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2025: Correction fees

Aspirants can make amendments to their application form for a charge of ₹200/-. Once paid, the correction cost is non-refundable and cannot be applied to any subsequent examination.