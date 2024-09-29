Madhya Pradesh PSTET 2024 Application Window Opens October 1; All Details Inside!

The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) will start accepting applications for the Primary School Teacher Eligibility Test 2024 (PSTET 2024) from October 1, 2024.
Candidates may submit their applications on the official website, esb.mp.gov.in.
Candidates will have to pay an application fee in order to successfully submit their application forms. The general category applicants must pay a cost of Rs 500, while candidates from the State's SC, ST, OBC, EWS, and PwD categories must pay a fee of Rs 250.
How To Apply?
Step 1: Go to the official website
Step 2: Look for the application form link
Step 3: Click to open it
Step 4: Fill in your personal details (name, address, contact info, etc.)
Step 5: Answer all the questions asked in the form
Step 6: Provide required documents and attachments
Step 7: Review your application for errors and omissions
Step 8: Pay the application fees (if required)
Step 9: Submit the form
Step 10: Save and download for future use
Important Dates
Application Period: October 1 to 15, 2024
Correction Period: Until October 20, 2024
Exam Date: November 10, 2024
Exam Shifts:
Shift I: 9:30 am to 11:30 am
Shift II: 2:30 pm to 5:00 pm
General Instructions
1. Aadhaar card registration is mandatory. Only UIDAI verified will be accepted as e-Aadhaar.
2. Bringing original photo identity proof is mandatory for biometric verification. Candidates can choose any one of the following: Voter ID, PAN card, Aadhaar card, Driving License, or Passport. Without original photo ID, the application will not be accepted.
3. Candidates must bring their Aadhaar card/e-Aadhaar card/Aadhaar card photocopy/Aadhaar number/Aadhaar VID details.
4. Biometric verification is mandatory during the examination.
5. Candidates will be allowed to enter the examination center only during the designated time.
6. The use of mobile phones, calculators, log tables, digital watches, sunglasses, and fake tools is strictly prohibited during the examination.
7. Candidates can download their admit card only through online.
8. All candidates must register live at the employment office of their district.
9. Carry a black ballpoint pen and a printed copy of your admit card downloaded from the website to the examination hall.
10. Candidates will not be allowed to leave the examination hall after the examination has started.
11. The candidate's eligibility will be provisional, and no verification will be done during the online examination.