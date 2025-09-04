 Two Madhya Pradesh Educators To Receive National Teachers' Award From President Droupadi Murmu On September 5
Two Madhya Pradesh teachers, Sheela Patel and Bherulal Osara, have been selected for the National Teachers’ Award 2025. Recognised for innovative teaching, literacy promotion, eco initiatives, and digital awareness, they will be honoured by President Droupadi Murmu in Delhi on Teachers’ Day, Sept 5.

IANSUpdated: Thursday, September 04, 2025, 12:28 PM IST
Sheela Patel (L) & Bherulal Osara (R) | IANS

Bhopal: Two teachers -- one man and a woman -- serving in the state government-run schools in Madhya Pradesh have been selected for the National Teachers' Awards for the current academic year, an official said on Wednesday, adding that the two educators will receive the award from President Droupadi Murmu in Delhi on the occasion of Teachers' Day (September 5).

Why Was Sheela Patel Selected For The National Award?

Sheela Patel, who has been selected for the national award, is a primary school teacher at government primary school located in Devaran Tapariya village in Damoh district.

According to officials, Patel has made learning enjoyable for children through play-based teaching methods. She has effectively implemented the Foundation Literacy and Numeracy (FLN) Mission using songs, poems, stories, and dramatisation.

She also conducted special classes during the holidays to promote women’s literacy and organised summer and winter camps. In her village, she created learning walls and community learning spaces in every street and neighborhood.

She developed zero-cost teaching-learning materials (TLM) to spark interest in studies and actively promoted group discussions and student participation to enhance understanding, according to the school education department of Madhya Pradesh.

Why Was Bherulal Osara Selected For The National Award?

While another teacher, who has been selected for the national award, is Bherulal Osara.

He is serving at a government secondary school located in Kheria Susner village of Agar-Malwa district.

Bherulal Osara has contributed to education with in-depth subject knowledge while fostering ethics and creativity among students.

He worked extensively on environmental conservation through the Eco Club and Clap Club, educating students about cleanliness, water conservation, tree plantation, plastic elimination, and sustainable living.

Orasa encouraged interest among students in studies by organising street plays, rallies, poster and essay competitions, and writing workshops.

Understanding the importance of the digital era, he created awareness about online safety, teaching students about cybercrime risks, safe social media practices, and password security.

His initiatives have inspired many other teachers in the region. Teachers have been selected by state-level selection committee recommended six teachers to the Union Ministry of Education, Department of School Education of Madhya Pradesh government.

According to the school education department, a total of 145 teachers from 45 districts have registered for the National Teacher Award 2025.

President Droupadi Murmu will present the National Teacher Award 2025 to two Madhya Pradesh teachers on Teachers' Day, at a national ceremony in Vigyan Bhavan, Delhi on September 5.

School Education Minister Uday Pratap Singh congratulated the awardees, stating that their recognition will serve as an inspiration for other teachers across the state.

