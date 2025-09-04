Mumbai Institutions Make Mark In NIRF Ranking 2025; IIT Bombay, IIM Mumbai, ICT Among Top-Ranked

NIRF 2025 Ranking |

Mumbai: The Ministry of Education released the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2025 on September 4, with Mumbai-based institutions making a strong mark across multiple categories.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay stood out in this year’s rankings, securing the third position overall in the country. In the engineering category, it was placed third, reaffirming its reputation as one of India’s leading technical institutions. The institute also bagged the fourth spot in research and came in second in the innovation category, highlighting its growing focus on cutting-edge work and entrepreneurial initiatives.

Here’s how Mumbai institutes performed in the NIRF 2025 rankings:

Overall: IIT Bombay – Rank 3

Engineering: IIT Bombay – Rank 3

Research: IIT Bombay – Rank 4

Innovation: IIT Bombay – Rank 2

Management: IIM Mumbai – Rank 6

Pharmacy: Institute of Chemical Technology (ICT), Mumbai – Rank 6

The 2025 rankings mark the 10th edition of NIRF, which this year assessed institutions under 17 categories, including universities, medical, law, architecture, agriculture, skill universities, open universities, and a new category dedicated to Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

NIRF 2025 Overall Top Institutes

Rank 1: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras

Rank 2: Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru

Rank 3 Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay

Rank 4: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi

Rank 5: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur

Rank 6: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur

Rank 7: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee

Rank 8: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi

Rank 9: Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), New Delhi

Rank 10: Banaras Hindu University (BHU), Varanasi