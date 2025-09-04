 Mumbai Institutions Make Mark In NIRF Ranking 2025; IIT Bombay, IIM Mumbai, ICT Among Top-Ranked
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationMumbai Institutions Make Mark In NIRF Ranking 2025; IIT Bombay, IIM Mumbai, ICT Among Top-Ranked

Mumbai Institutions Make Mark In NIRF Ranking 2025; IIT Bombay, IIM Mumbai, ICT Among Top-Ranked

IIT Bombay ranked 3rd overall in the NIRF 2025 rankings, with top spots in engineering, research, and innovation. IIM Mumbai secured 6th in management, while ICT Mumbai stood 6th in pharmacy, highlighting the city’s academic strength.

SimpleUpdated: Thursday, September 04, 2025, 01:14 PM IST
article-image
NIRF 2025 Ranking |

Mumbai: The Ministry of Education released the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2025 on September 4, with Mumbai-based institutions making a strong mark across multiple categories.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay stood out in this year’s rankings, securing the third position overall in the country. In the engineering category, it was placed third, reaffirming its reputation as one of India’s leading technical institutions. The institute also bagged the fourth spot in research and came in second in the innovation category, highlighting its growing focus on cutting-edge work and entrepreneurial initiatives.

Here’s how Mumbai institutes performed in the NIRF 2025 rankings:

Overall: IIT Bombay – Rank 3

FPJ Shorts
Task OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Mark Ruffalo’s Crime Drama Series
Task OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Mark Ruffalo’s Crime Drama Series
At Least Seven Kashmiris Feared Dead As Massive Landslide Hits Kullu District In Himachal Pradesh, Rescue Operations Underway
At Least Seven Kashmiris Feared Dead As Massive Landslide Hits Kullu District In Himachal Pradesh, Rescue Operations Underway
GST Cuts On Medicines A Game Changer, Healthcare To Become More Affordable: Industry Players
GST Cuts On Medicines A Game Changer, Healthcare To Become More Affordable: Industry Players
Alia Bhatt Converts Ranbir Kapoor Into A 'Matcha Guy'; Actor Shares His Recipe Version Of This Viral Drink
Alia Bhatt Converts Ranbir Kapoor Into A 'Matcha Guy'; Actor Shares His Recipe Version Of This Viral Drink

Engineering: IIT Bombay – Rank 3

Research: IIT Bombay – Rank 4

Innovation: IIT Bombay – Rank 2

Management: IIM Mumbai – Rank 6

Pharmacy: Institute of Chemical Technology (ICT), Mumbai – Rank 6

The 2025 rankings mark the 10th edition of NIRF, which this year assessed institutions under 17 categories, including universities, medical, law, architecture, agriculture, skill universities, open universities, and a new category dedicated to Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Read Also
NIRF Ranking 2025: IIM Ahmedabad Leads Management Institutes For Sixth Year; Here Are List Of...
article-image

NIRF 2025 Overall Top Institutes

Rank 1: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras

Rank 2: Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru

Rank 3 Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay

Rank 4: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi

Rank 5: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur

Rank 6: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur

Rank 7: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee

Rank 8: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi

Rank 9: Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), New Delhi

Rank 10: Banaras Hindu University (BHU), Varanasi

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

From Pencils To Notebooks: Here Are Key Stationery Items Now Free Of GST - DETAILS

From Pencils To Notebooks: Here Are Key Stationery Items Now Free Of GST - DETAILS

NIRF Ranking 2025: Hindu College, Miranda House, Hans Raj Shine As Delhi Tops College Rankings

NIRF Ranking 2025: Hindu College, Miranda House, Hans Raj Shine As Delhi Tops College Rankings

Mumbai Institutions Make Mark In NIRF Ranking 2025; IIT Bombay, IIM Mumbai, ICT Among Top-Ranked

Mumbai Institutions Make Mark In NIRF Ranking 2025; IIT Bombay, IIM Mumbai, ICT Among Top-Ranked

NIRF 2025 Rankings: IISc Bengaluru, JNU, Manipal Dominate Top University List

NIRF 2025 Rankings: IISc Bengaluru, JNU, Manipal Dominate Top University List

NIRF Ranking 2025: IIM Ahmedabad Leads Management Institutes For Sixth Year; Here Are List Of...

NIRF Ranking 2025: IIM Ahmedabad Leads Management Institutes For Sixth Year; Here Are List Of...