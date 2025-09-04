 NIRF Ranking 2025: Hindu College, Miranda House, Hans Raj Shine As Delhi Tops College Rankings
NIRF Ranking 2025: Hindu College, Miranda House, Hans Raj Shine As Delhi Tops College Rankings

The NIRF 2025 College Rankings place Hindu College, Delhi, at Rank 1, reaffirming Delhi’s dominance in undergraduate education. Miranda House and Hans Raj College secure the second and third spots, followed closely by Kirori Mal and St. Stephen’s in the top five.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Thursday, September 04, 2025, 01:43 PM IST
article-image
NIRF Ranking 2025 | Image: Canva

NIRF Ranking 2025: The Ministry of Education has unveiled the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) India Rankings 2025, placing Hindu College, Delhi, at the top of the colleges category. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced the results, which reaffirm Delhi’s stronghold in undergraduate education with Miranda House, Hans Raj, Kirori Mal, and St. Stephen’s also in the top five.

NIRF Ranking 2025: Top colleges of 2025

Rank 1: Hindu College, Delhi

Rank 2: Miranda College, Delhi

Rank 3: Hans Raj College, Delhi

Rank 4: Kirori Mal College, Delhi

Rank 5: St. Stephen's College, Delhi

Rank 6: Rama Krishna Mission Vivekananda Centenary College, Kolkata

Rank 7: Atma Ram Sanatan Dharm College, New Delhi

Rank 8: St. Xavier's College, Kolkata

Rank 9: PSGR Krishnammal College of Women, Coimbatore

Rank 10: PSG College of Arts and Science, Coimbatore

NIRF 2025 is the tenth anniversary of India's most reliable academic ranking. The exercise this year covers nine broad categories, Overall, Universities, Colleges, Research Institutions, Innovation, State Public Universities, Open Universities, Skill Universities, and Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and eight discipline-specific streams, namely Engineering, Management, Pharmacy, Medical, Architecture & Planning, Law, Dental, and Agriculture & Allied Sciences.

Country's top ten colleges include a combination of Delhi University strongholds and famous Kolkata and Coimbatore institutions. After Hindu College takes the top position, Miranda House ranks 2, Hans Raj 3, Kirori Mal 4, and St. Stephen's 5. Joining them in the national limelight are Kolkata's Ramakrishna Mission Vivekananda Centenary College at Rank 6 and St. Xavier's at Rank 8, from Coimbatore at Rank 9 and Rank 10, respectively, PSGR Krishnammal and PSG College of Arts & Science.

Through combining teaching excellence, research productivity, and innovation indicators, NIRF provides students, parents, and policymakers with detailed direction on India's changing higher education scenario.

