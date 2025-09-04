 NIRF 2025 Rankings: IISc Bengaluru, JNU, Manipal Dominate Top University List
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationNIRF 2025 Rankings: IISc Bengaluru, JNU, Manipal Dominate Top University List

NIRF 2025 Rankings: IISc Bengaluru, JNU, Manipal Dominate Top University List

The Ministry of Education released the NIRF 2025 rankings, marking the 10th edition of India’s premier academic evaluation. In the Universities category, IISc Bengaluru retained the top spot, followed by JNU and Manipal Academy of Higher Education.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Thursday, September 04, 2025, 01:08 PM IST
article-image
NIRF 2025 Rankings | Image: Canva

NIRF 2025 Rankings: India's education sector made another milestone with the Ministry of Education's release of the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2025, which is the 10th edition of India's most reliable academic ranking. The rankings this year span 16 categories with a special emphasis on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), considering the increasingly critical role that socially responsible and inclusive education plays.

In the Universities category, the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, topped the list for the second time, affirming its supremacy in research and innovation. Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), New Delhi, took the second spot, with the Manipal Academy of Higher Education taking the third position. Other institutions among the top 10 are Jamia Millia Islamia, University of Delhi, Banaras Hindu University, Birla Institute of Technology & Science (BITS) Pilani, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Jadavpur University, and Aligarh Muslim University (AMU).

NIRF Ranking 2025: Top universities of 2025

Rank 1: IISc, Bengaluru

FPJ Shorts
Task OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Mark Ruffalo’s Crime Drama Series
Task OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Mark Ruffalo’s Crime Drama Series
At Least Seven Kashmiris Feared Dead As Massive Landslide Hits Kullu District In Himachal Pradesh, Rescue Operations Underway
At Least Seven Kashmiris Feared Dead As Massive Landslide Hits Kullu District In Himachal Pradesh, Rescue Operations Underway
GST Cuts On Medicines A Game Changer, Healthcare To Become More Affordable: Industry Players
GST Cuts On Medicines A Game Changer, Healthcare To Become More Affordable: Industry Players
Alia Bhatt Converts Ranbir Kapoor Into A 'Matcha Guy'; Actor Shares His Recipe Version Of This Viral Drink
Alia Bhatt Converts Ranbir Kapoor Into A 'Matcha Guy'; Actor Shares His Recipe Version Of This Viral Drink

Rank 2: JNU, New Delhi

Rank 3: Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Manipal

Rank 4: Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi

Rank 5: University of Delhi, New Delhi

Rank 6: BHU, Varanasi

Rank 7: BITS, Pilani

Rank 8: Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Coimbatore

Rank 9: Jadavpur University, Kolkata

Rank 10: Aligarh Muslim University, Aligarh

Read Also
NIRF 2025 Engineering Ranking Out: IIT Madras Leads, IIT Delhi, IIT Bombay In Top Three
article-image

The NIRF platform assesses colleges and universities on several parameters: teaching, learning, research output, outcome of graduations, outreach, inclusivity, and perception, providing students, teachers, and policymakers with a comprehensive picture of institutional performance. In the last decade, NIRF has changed beyond the mere celebration of conventional academic greatness, challenging universities to adopt innovation, diversity, and global competitiveness alongside India's National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

From Pencils To Notebooks: Here Are Key Stationery Items Now Free Of GST - DETAILS

From Pencils To Notebooks: Here Are Key Stationery Items Now Free Of GST - DETAILS

NIRF Ranking 2025: Hindu College, Miranda House, Hans Raj Shine As Delhi Tops College Rankings

NIRF Ranking 2025: Hindu College, Miranda House, Hans Raj Shine As Delhi Tops College Rankings

Mumbai Institutions Make Mark In NIRF Ranking 2025; IIT Bombay, IIM Mumbai, ICT Among Top-Ranked

Mumbai Institutions Make Mark In NIRF Ranking 2025; IIT Bombay, IIM Mumbai, ICT Among Top-Ranked

NIRF 2025 Rankings: IISc Bengaluru, JNU, Manipal Dominate Top University List

NIRF 2025 Rankings: IISc Bengaluru, JNU, Manipal Dominate Top University List

NIRF Ranking 2025: IIM Ahmedabad Leads Management Institutes For Sixth Year; Here Are List Of...

NIRF Ranking 2025: IIM Ahmedabad Leads Management Institutes For Sixth Year; Here Are List Of...