 Delhi University Announces Mop-Up Round For UG Admissions Based On Class 12 Marks
According to a statement issued by the University Registrar, the mop-up round has been introduced to provide an opportunity to eligible candidates who could not secure admission earlier. Applications for this round will open on September 4 and continue till September 7.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, September 04, 2025, 10:14 AM IST
article-image
Delhi University Announces Mop-Up Round For UG Admissions Based On Class 12 Marks | File Pic

New Delhi: Delhi University on Wednesday announced a special mop-up admission round to fill vacant seats in its undergraduate programmes for the academic session 2025-26.

Unlike the earlier stages where Common University Entrance Test (CUET) scores were used, this round will consider Class 12 marks for eligibility and admissions.

Details

Applications for this round will open on September 4 and continue till September 7.

The university will publish the list of vacant seats across colleges and programmes on its admission portal (www.admission.uod.ac.in) at 5 pm on September 4. Colleges will begin the allocation process from September 8, while the last date for payment of fees by selected candidates is September 13.

Candidates already registered on the CSAS (UG)-2025 portal but not admitted to any programme so far can log in to their dashboards and apply under the mop-up tab. Those who have not registered earlier can also apply through the admission portal, subject to paying a one-time mop-up fee of Rs 1,000, in addition to the regular registration fee.

The fee has been fixed at Rs 250 for candidates belonging to UR (unreserved), OBC (other backward class) (non-creamy layer), and EWS (economically weaker section) categories, and Rs 100 for applicants of SC (scheduled caste), ST (scheduled tribe), and PwBD (persons with benchmark disabilities) categories.

However, students who have already secured admission in any college of the university on the basis of CUET scores will not be eligible to participate in this round.

Admissions will be granted strictly on the basis of Class 12 or equivalent marks. Minimum eligibility conditions and programme-specific requirements, including subject combinations and "best of four" criteria (with one language compulsory), will apply as notified in the university's Bulletin of Information.

Colleges will verify candidates' eligibility, category certificates and other documents before finalising admissions. The Delhi University has also clarified that admissions in this round will not be granted on any supernumerary quota seats, except under the PwBD category.

The university has described the mop-up round as a special opportunity and the last admission exercise for the 2025-26 session. Students have been advised to ensure that their academic details and documents are accurate and updated before applying.

"Admissions to the mop-up round are only through the official portal https://urbanisation.uod.ac.in," the Registrar said in the statement.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

