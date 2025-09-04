 ABVP Scripts History With First-Ever Win In Panjab University Polls
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationABVP Scripts History With First-Ever Win In Panjab University Polls

ABVP Scripts History With First-Ever Win In Panjab University Polls

Gaurav Veer Sohal, a research scholar from the University Institute of Legal Studies (UILS), won the post of the President by securing 3,148 votes and defeating his closest competitor, Sumit Sharma, by a margin of 488 votes.

IANSUpdated: Thursday, September 04, 2025, 09:52 AM IST
article-image
ABVP Scripts History With First-Ever Win In Panjab University Polls | X @ABVPVoice

Chandigarh: In a first in the university's history, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the student wing of the BJP, on Wednesday scripted history by winning the Panjab University Campus Students' Council (PUCSC) election.

Gaurav Veer Sohal, a research scholar from the University Institute of Legal Studies (UILS), won the post of the President by securing 3,148 votes and defeating his closest competitor, Sumit Sharma, by a margin of 488 votes.

After winning the elections, Sohal told the media, “My heart goes out to the people who are suffering due to the flood in Punjab.”

There were eight candidates in the fray for the post. This is the first time that the ABVP won the President’s seat since the Panjab University here started holding direct elections for the student office-bearers in 1977.

FPJ Shorts
NEET UG 2025 Counselling Round 2 Process Begins Today; Check Key Dates, Process, And Next Steps
NEET UG 2025 Counselling Round 2 Process Begins Today; Check Key Dates, Process, And Next Steps
NCVT ITI Result 2025 Declared At skillindiadigital.gov.in; Direct Link Here
NCVT ITI Result 2025 Declared At skillindiadigital.gov.in; Direct Link Here
'You Are My Final Hope': The Bengal Files Producer Pallavi Joshi Writes An Open Letter To President Of India As Theatres In West Bengal Refuse To Screen Her Film
'You Are My Final Hope': The Bengal Files Producer Pallavi Joshi Writes An Open Letter To President Of India As Theatres In West Bengal Refuse To Screen Her Film
Maharashtra Cancels Authorized Service Providers For Online Leave & License Registration
Maharashtra Cancels Authorized Service Providers For Online Leave & License Registration
Read Also
NSUI Takes Out 'Save DU' March, Raises Pitch For Menstrual Leave, Affordable Hostels, & Fair...
article-image
Read Also
AP Police Recruitment 2025: Application Process For Assistant Public Prosecutor Underway; Check...
article-image
Read Also
HP SOS Exam Dates 2025 Out: Class 8, 10, 12 Exams From September 25; Check Details
article-image

For a long time, student wings of national-level organisations were not active on the campus or played a minor role, as home-grown outfits dominated. That has changed over the past decade or so.

Punjab State Unit Chief Sunil Jakhar's Tweet

Responding to the party’s win, Punjab state unit chief Sunil Jakhar wrote on X, “ABVP has scripted history by winning the election for the presidentship of Panjab University Students’ Council for the first time in 48 years. Heartiest congratulations to Gaurav Veer Sohal on becoming the President of PUSC, and kudos to the entire ABVP team for this great victory.”

Other student wings -- the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) of the Congress; the Association of Students for Alternative Politics (ASAP) of Punjab's ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP); and the Students Organisation of India (SOI) of the Shiromani Akali Dal -- performed poorly this time.

Read Also
KTET June 2025 Admit Card Released; Check exam Details Here
article-image

Last year, the election was won by a rebel from the NSUI. AAP’s student wing had won in 2022.

Panjab University, known for its alumni like Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and Nobel Laureate Hargobind Khorana, contributed to science in India and internationally -- a facet that is not well known.

Originally called the University of Punjab, the institution was established at Lahore on October 14, 1882, and it was reestablished in independent India on October 1, 1947.

Read Also
RRB Ministerial And Isolated 2025 Exam City Slip Released; Check Details Here
article-image

The university shifted to its present campus, spread in a beautiful and sprawling 550 acres, in Chandigarh in 1956.

The university has around 60 teaching and research departments, and over 170 colleges are affiliated with it.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

NEET UG 2025 Counselling Round 2 Process Begins Today; Check Key Dates, Process, And Next Steps

NEET UG 2025 Counselling Round 2 Process Begins Today; Check Key Dates, Process, And Next Steps

NCVT ITI Result 2025 Declared At skillindiadigital.gov.in; Direct Link Here

NCVT ITI Result 2025 Declared At skillindiadigital.gov.in; Direct Link Here

Centre Tightens Rules On Scribes For Disabled Candidates In Competitive Exams, Phases Out 'Own...

Centre Tightens Rules On Scribes For Disabled Candidates In Competitive Exams, Phases Out 'Own...

Delhi University Announces Mop-Up Round For UG Admissions Based On Class 12 Marks

Delhi University Announces Mop-Up Round For UG Admissions Based On Class 12 Marks

US Judge Rules Trump Administration Illegally Froze Billions Of Dollars In Harvard Research Funds

US Judge Rules Trump Administration Illegally Froze Billions Of Dollars In Harvard Research Funds