 Rajasthan HC Grants Bail To Naresh Meena In Jhalawar School Roof Collapse Protest Case
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationRajasthan HC Grants Bail To Naresh Meena In Jhalawar School Roof Collapse Protest Case

Rajasthan HC Grants Bail To Naresh Meena In Jhalawar School Roof Collapse Protest Case

Meena was arrested on July 25 while protesting outside SRG Hospital, Jhalawar, following the collapse of a portion of the Piplodi government school building. His lawyers, Fatehram Meena and Rajneesh Gupta, argued that Naresh had merely joined an ongoing sit-in with local residents and was wrongly booked for disturbing the peace.

IANSUpdated: Thursday, September 04, 2025, 04:13 PM IST
article-image
Rajasthan HC Grants Bail To Naresh Meena In Jhalawar School Roof Collapse Protest Case | Representative Image

Jaipur: The Rajasthan High Court on Thursday granted bail to Naresh Meena, who was arrested for protesting after the Jhalawar school accident in which seven children lost their lives.

Justice Ashok Kumar Jain’s bench ordered Naresh Meena’s release and made a sharp observation during the hearing, asking whether staging a peaceful sit-in protest could be treated as a crime.

About The Case

Meena was arrested on July 25 while protesting outside SRG Hospital, Jhalawar, following the collapse of a portion of the Piplodi government school building.

FPJ Shorts
Gujarat Shocker: International School Student Beaten At Hostel; Parents Filed Complaint After Video Goes Viral
Gujarat Shocker: International School Student Beaten At Hostel; Parents Filed Complaint After Video Goes Viral
Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Launched: Check Price, Detailed Specifications, More
Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Launched: Check Price, Detailed Specifications, More
Thane: Two Minor Girls Missing From Sainik Chawl Area In Kalyan; Police Launch Probe
Thane: Two Minor Girls Missing From Sainik Chawl Area In Kalyan; Police Launch Probe
Back-To-Back Daring Robberies In Jamshedpur Spark Fear As Businessmen And Locals Demand Action
Back-To-Back Daring Robberies In Jamshedpur Spark Fear As Businessmen And Locals Demand Action

His lawyers, Fatehram Meena and Rajneesh Gupta, argued that Naresh had merely joined an ongoing sit-in with local residents and was wrongly booked for disturbing the peace.

Read Also
Arunachal Pradesh: 12-Year-Old Girl From Sarli Village Becomes First Beneficiary of Indian Army's...
article-image

The following day, the hospital’s medical superintendent lodged a complaint alleging obstruction of medical services, including disruption in the movement of ambulances and ICU staff. Based on this, police re-arrested Naresh on July 26.

During Thursday’s hearing, the prosecution opposed bail, claiming Meena had a criminal background.

In reply, his counsel said that he had already been acquitted in 12 cases, while the pending ones were all politically motivated.

The government further argued that Meena was earlier granted conditional bail in the Samravata violence case.

The court, however, questioned the basis of the arrest, remarking that if mere protest or dharna is criminalised, it undermines democratic rights.

Observing that protesting peacefully cannot be equated with criminal activity, the bench allowed Meena’s bail plea.

Read Also
SSC CGL 2025 Tier-1 Dates Announced, City Slips Released; Check What’s New This Year
article-image

About The Jhalawar School Tragedy

The Jhalawar school tragedy happened on July 25, when a portion of a government school building collapsed after rain, triggering widespread outrage.

Locals and political leaders have been demanding accountability, alleging negligence in the maintenance of government school buildings. Naresh Meena’s arrest had further intensified anger, with opposition leaders calling it an attempt to suppress dissent.

Days after the incident, the Rajasthan High Court took suo motu cognisance of the tragic school building collapse, calling the incident "heart-wrenching".

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Gujarat Shocker: International School Student Beaten At Hostel; Parents Filed Complaint After Video...

Gujarat Shocker: International School Student Beaten At Hostel; Parents Filed Complaint After Video...

All Forest Divisions To Run 'Ek Ped Guru Ke Naam' Drive To Honour Teachers In Uttar Pradesh

All Forest Divisions To Run 'Ek Ped Guru Ke Naam' Drive To Honour Teachers In Uttar Pradesh

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Urges Teachers To Instill 'Swadeshi' Values & Environmental Awareness In...

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Urges Teachers To Instill 'Swadeshi' Values & Environmental Awareness In...

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Mulls Legal Route To Appoint 'Tainted' 2016 SSC Teachers To Group C,...

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Mulls Legal Route To Appoint 'Tainted' 2016 SSC Teachers To Group C,...

South Korea's Former First Lady Kim Keon Hee Loses Teaching License Following Degree Cancellation

South Korea's Former First Lady Kim Keon Hee Loses Teaching License Following Degree Cancellation