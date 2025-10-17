Diwali Holidays 2025: Here’s When Schools Will Remain Closed For The Festive Week; Check Updated State-Wise List

Diwali School Holidays 2025 | Image: Canva

Diwali School Holidays 2025: As Diwali, the festival of lights, approaches, schools in India are to observe a festive break. The celebrations coincide with October 20, with schools and colleges in some states declaring multi-day holidays to observe the festivals, in addition to local festivals such as Kali Puja, Govardhan Puja, and Chhath Puja.

The break duration differs from state to state, with some states providing longer breaks this year. Students and parents are advised to contact their respective schools for the exact holiday dates.

Delhi

As per the Directorate of Education (DoE), schools in the national capital will be closed on October 20 for Diwali and on October 22 for Govardhan Puja.

Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh students will get four days off from October 20 to 23, with October 19 (Sunday) also contributing to the long holiday weekend.

Bihar

Bihar schools will be closed from October 20 to 29, 2025, for Diwali and Chhath Puja festivals. The 10-day holiday has been incorporated in the school calendar to enable the students and their families to enjoy the two great festivals of the state with fervor and tradition.

Maharashtra

The majority of schools in Maharashtra will be on Diwali vacation from October 18 to 21. Some schools, however, will take the holiday up to October 23, including Govardhan Puja and Bhai Dooj.

Punjab

According to the state holiday calendar, schools will be closed between October 19 and 22, starting with Sunday followed by Diwali and a post-Diwali off day.

West Bengal

In West Bengal, schools will remain shut from October 20 to 23, in line with the celebration of Kali Puja, Diwali, and Bhai Dooj.

Assam & Odisha

The two states will celebrate October 20 as a public holiday for Diwali and Kali Puja, with offices and schools remaining closed for the day.

Karnataka

Schools in Karnataka are already under a prolonged break (October 8–18) because of the current socioeconomic caste survey. October 20 (Naraka Chaturdashi) and October 22 (Balipadyami/Deepavali) have also been announced as official holidays.

Tamil Nadu

Schools in Tamil Nadu will continue to be closed from October 18 to 21, an extended festive holiday for students and teachers.

Jammu and Kashmir

The government of Jammu and Kashmir has declared an extended festive holiday for schools in the Jammu division. According to the official notification released by the Directorate of School Education, all government and private schools up to the higher secondary level will be closed from October 19 to November 2.