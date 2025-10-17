Karnataka Board Exams 2025-26: SSLC, PUC Passing Marks Reduced; Check New Criteria

Karnataka Board Exams 2025-26 | Image: Canva

Karnataka Board Exams 2025-26: The Karnataka State Government has made a significant change in the passing marks of board exams, lowering the minimum marks to clear the exams for students. SSLC (10th standard) pass marks have been decreased from 35% to 33%, and II PUC (12th standard) minimum marks have been decreased from 35% to 30% from now on.

The move comes after a 15-day consultation period saw 701 letters of support and 8 opposed. The action brings Karnataka's pass marks in line with CBSE and other boards to enhance the pass percentage of students in the state.

According to the reports, Primary and Secondary Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa stated that the government aims to increase the pass percentage and implement a uniform system aligned with national standards.

The revised rules cover standard, repeat, and private candidates sitting for the 2025-26 academic year SSLC and PUC-II examinations.

New Passing Standards for SSLC and PUC

-SSLC (Grade 10): Candidates need to achieve at least 33% overall marks (206 out of a total 625 marks), with at least 30 marks in every subject based on internal assessments as well as external examinations.

-PUC-II (Class 12): Candidates need to secure a minimum of 30 marks per subject, including internal/practical tests, with an overall 33% result (198 out of 600 marks) to pass.

The reform is based on the suggestions of the fourth report of the Karnataka Administrative Reforms Commission-2, indicated as an attempt to streamline the assessment process and improve pass rates among students.