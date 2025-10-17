 Karnataka Board Exams 2025-26: SSLC, PUC Passing Marks Reduced; Check New Criteria
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationKarnataka Board Exams 2025-26: SSLC, PUC Passing Marks Reduced; Check New Criteria

Karnataka Board Exams 2025-26: SSLC, PUC Passing Marks Reduced; Check New Criteria

The Karnataka government has reduced the minimum passing marks for SSLC (Class 10) and PUC (Class 12) exams to 33% and 30% respectively, effective from the 2025–26 academic session. The decision, aimed at aligning with national standards like CBSE, is expected to improve pass rates and benefit regular, repeat, and private students statewide.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Friday, October 17, 2025, 03:51 PM IST
article-image
Karnataka Board Exams 2025-26 | Image: Canva

Karnataka Board Exams 2025-26: The Karnataka State Government has made a significant change in the passing marks of board exams, lowering the minimum marks to clear the exams for students. SSLC (10th standard) pass marks have been decreased from 35% to 33%, and II PUC (12th standard) minimum marks have been decreased from 35% to 30% from now on.

The move comes after a 15-day consultation period saw 701 letters of support and 8 opposed. The action brings Karnataka's pass marks in line with CBSE and other boards to enhance the pass percentage of students in the state.

According to the reports, Primary and Secondary Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa stated that the government aims to increase the pass percentage and implement a uniform system aligned with national standards.

The revised rules cover standard, repeat, and private candidates sitting for the 2025-26 academic year SSLC and PUC-II examinations.

FPJ Shorts
Delhi University Forms Six-Member Inquiry Panel To Probe Alleged Assault On Dr B R Ambedkar College Teacher By ABVP leader
Delhi University Forms Six-Member Inquiry Panel To Probe Alleged Assault On Dr B R Ambedkar College Teacher By ABVP leader
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, CM Yogi Adityanath To Flag Off First BrahMos Missiles Made In Uttar Pradesh
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, CM Yogi Adityanath To Flag Off First BrahMos Missiles Made In Uttar Pradesh
Sterling And Wilson Renewable Energy Posts ₹477 Crore Q2 Loss After Arbitration Write-Off, But Order Inflow Hits ₹3,775 Crore
Sterling And Wilson Renewable Energy Posts ₹477 Crore Q2 Loss After Arbitration Write-Off, But Order Inflow Hits ₹3,775 Crore
UP Govt Transfers ₹300 Crore In Scholarships To Over 10 Lakh Students
UP Govt Transfers ₹300 Crore In Scholarships To Over 10 Lakh Students
Read Also
NEET Super Speciality 2025 Examination Postponed, New Dates Announced; Check Details
article-image

New Passing Standards for SSLC and PUC

-SSLC (Grade 10): Candidates need to achieve at least 33% overall marks (206 out of a total 625 marks), with at least 30 marks in every subject based on internal assessments as well as external examinations.

-PUC-II (Class 12): Candidates need to secure a minimum of 30 marks per subject, including internal/practical tests, with an overall 33% result (198 out of 600 marks) to pass.

The reform is based on the suggestions of the fourth report of the Karnataka Administrative Reforms Commission-2, indicated as an attempt to streamline the assessment process and improve pass rates among students.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Delhi University Forms Six-Member Inquiry Panel To Probe Alleged Assault On Dr B R Ambedkar College...

Delhi University Forms Six-Member Inquiry Panel To Probe Alleged Assault On Dr B R Ambedkar College...

Karnataka Board Exams 2025-26: SSLC, PUC Passing Marks Reduced; Check New Criteria

Karnataka Board Exams 2025-26: SSLC, PUC Passing Marks Reduced; Check New Criteria

TN TRB Recruitment 2025: Registration Process Starts Today; Check Vacancy Details Here

TN TRB Recruitment 2025: Registration Process Starts Today; Check Vacancy Details Here

NEET Super Speciality 2025 Examination Postponed, New Dates Announced; Check Details

NEET Super Speciality 2025 Examination Postponed, New Dates Announced; Check Details

RITES Senior Technical Assistant Recruitment 2025: Registration Process Underway; Check Selection...

RITES Senior Technical Assistant Recruitment 2025: Registration Process Underway; Check Selection...