MPESB Subedar, ASI Recruitment 2025: Registration Process Ends Today; Details Here

MPESB Subedar, ASI Recruitment 2025 | Canva

MPESB Subedar, ASI Recruitment 2025: The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) will close registrations for the Subedar (Stenographer) & Assistant Sub-Inspector Recruitment Test for Police Headquarters, Home (Police) -2025, today, October 17.

Applicants can register for the positions on the official website of MPESB at esb.mp.gov.in. The recruitment drive intends to fill 29 Subedar (Stenographer) positions and 109 Assistant Sub-Inspector roles.

MPESB Subedar, ASI Recruitment 2025: Pay scale

The pay scale for the posts is as follows: The post of Subedar (Non-Secretarial)/Stenographer carries a pay scale of ₹36,200 to ₹1,14,800, while the post of Assistant Sub-Inspector (Non-Secretarial) carries a pay scale of ₹19,500 to ₹62,000.

MPESB Subedar, ASI Recruitment 2025: Important dates

The form cannot be changed after October 22, 2025. The exam will be held twice on December 10: 9.30 a.m. to 11.30 a.m. and 2.30 p.m. to 4.30 p.m.

MPESB Subedar, ASI Recruitment 2025: Application fees

Unreserved candidates must pay a fee of Rs 500, while OBC, SC, ST, EWS, and PwD aspirants must pay Rs 250.

Read the official notification here

MPESB Subedar, ASI Recruitment 2025: Selection process

The examination will be conducted in two phases — the first phase will be a written test consisting of Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) in Hindi language, and the second phase will include document verification and a practical examination.

MPESB Subedar, ASI Recruitment 2025: Exam pattern

The first phase of the examination will be an online test consisting of multiple-choice questions (MCQs) in Hindi. The duration of the exam will be 2 hours, carrying a total of 100 marks. Each correct answer will be awarded +1 mark, while there will be no negative marking for wrong or unattempted answers. The question paper will include 40 marks for General Knowledge and Logical Reasoning, 30 marks for Intelligence and Mental Ability, and 30 marks for Science and Basic Arithmetic.