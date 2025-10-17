 SSC Delhi Police Head Constable Recruitment 2025: Registration Window Ends Soon; Check Eligibility Criteria & Other Details Here
SSC Delhi Police Head Constable Recruitment 2025: Registration Window Ends Soon; Check Eligibility Criteria & Other Details Here

The online application process for recruitment to the positions of Head Constable (Ministerial) in the Delhi Police Examination 2025 will close soon by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC). Aspirants should be between the ages of 18 and 25 as of July 1, 2025.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Friday, October 17, 2025, 04:55 PM IST
SSC Delhi Police Head Constable Recruitment 2025 | Canva

SSC Delhi Police Head Constable Recruitment 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will close the online application process for recruitment to the positions of Head Constable (Ministerial) in the Delhi Police Examination 2025. Those who qualify may apply for the positions on the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.

SSC Delhi Police Head Constable Recruitment 2025: Vacancy details

The recruitment drive intends to fill 509 Head Constable (Ministerial) jobs, including 341 for male applicants and 168 for female candidates.

SSC Delhi Police Head Constable Recruitment 2025: Important dates

1. Last date to apply: October 20, 2025

2. Last date to make the payment: October 21, 2025.

3. Correction window date: October 27 to 29, 2025.

4. Computer-Based Examination: December 2025/ January 2026

Read the official notification here

SSC Delhi Police Head Constable Recruitment 2025: How to apply?

To apply, applicants should follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.

Step 2: Go to the “Apply” tab, available on the homepage.

Step 3: After this, candidates need to register themselves.

Step 4: Next, fill out the form, make the payment, upload the document (if required) and then submit the form.

Step 5: Download the form and take a printout of the same for future reference.

SSC Delhi Police Head Constable Recruitment 2025: Eligibility criteria

Aspirants should be between the ages of 18 and 25 as of July 1, 2025. The upper age limit has been eased for reserved category candidates. Applicants must have completed 10+2 or have an equivalent qualification while applying for the position.

SSC Delhi Police Head Constable Recruitment 2025: Selection process

The selection process will comprise the following compulsory tests in the specified order:

1. Computer-Based Examination (by SSC): 100 Marks

2. Physical Endurance & Measurement Tests (PE&MT) (by Delhi Police): Qualifying

3. Typing Test on Computer (by Delhi Police): 25 Marks

4. Computer (Formatting) Test (by Delhi Police): Qualifying

SSC Delhi Police Head Constable Recruitment 2025: Application fees

A fee of Rs 100 applies. Women and applicants from Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and Ex-servicemen (ESM) are exempt from paying fees.

