TN TRB Recruitment 2025: Registration Process Starts Today; Check Vacancy Details Here

TN TRB Recruitment 2025 | trb.tn.gov.in

TN TRB Recruitment 2025: The Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TN TRB) has started accepting applications for the positions of Assistant Professor in Government Arts & Science Colleges and Government Colleges of Education. Qualified applicants may apply for the positions on the official website of TN TRB at trb.tn.gov.in. A total of 2708 openings have been advertised.

TN TRB Recruitment 2025: Important dates

1. Notification release date: 16 October 2025

2. Application start date: 17 October 2025

3. Last date to apply online: 10 November 2025

4. Correction window: 11 – 13 November 2025

5. Written examination date (Tentative): 20 December 2025

6. Interview date: To be announced later

TN TRB Recruitment 2025: Pay scale

Candidates selected through the TN TRB Assistant Professor Recruitment 2025 will receive a salary under Level 10 of the Pay Matrix, ranging from ₹57,700 to ₹1,82,400 per month. The position also includes additional allowances and benefits as per Tamil Nadu Government norms, offering an excellent career opportunity for aspiring educators.

TN TRB Recruitment 2025: Eligibility criteria

Aspirants must be under the age of 57 on July 1, 2025. Candidates must have a master's degree with at least 55% marks (or an equivalent grade on a point scale wherever the grading system is used) in a concerned/relevant/related subject from an Indian university, or an equivalent degree from an approved foreign university.

Read the official detailed notification

TN TRB Recruitment 2025: How to apply?

To submit the application form, applicants need to follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of TN TRB at trb.tn.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the Assistant Professor posts 2025, available on the homepage.

Step 3: After this, candidates need to register themselves and then proceed with the application process.

Step 4: After this, fill out the form, make the payment, upload the necessary documents, and then submit the form.

Step 5: Download the form and take a printout for future reference.

Direct link to apply

TN TRB Recruitment 2025: Application fees

The examination fee is Rs 600 for every applicant, with the exception of SC, SCA, ST, and differently abled persons. The examination cost for SC, SCA, ST, and differently abled persons is Rs 300.