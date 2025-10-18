 Congress Demands Ban On RSS & ABVP In Educational Institutions, Cites 'Divisive' Ideology - Video
Congress has demanded a ban on RSS and its student wing ABVP in educational institutions, accusing them of spreading “divisive” ideology. Leaders cited alleged harassment of female students in Madhya Pradesh, a sexual assault case at South Asian University, and incidents of intimidation in BJP-ruled states, urging strict action against ABVP activists.

IANSUpdated: Saturday, October 18, 2025, 12:05 PM IST
Congress Demands Ban On RSS & ABVP In Educational Institutions, Cites 'Divisive' Ideology - Video | PTI

New Delhi: The Congress on Friday accused the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and its students’ wing Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) of promoting “divisive” ideology and sought a ban on the two organisations in educational institutions.

Addressing a press conference at the AICC headquarters here, the All India Mahila Congress president Alka Lamba and the National Students’ Union of India president Varun Choudhary demanded strict action against ABVP activists for trying to film girl students while they were changing their costumes in a Government College of Mandsaur in Madhya Pradesh.

Lamba stated that the accused ABVP activists were being defended by the BJP leaders, which was quite shameful.

She asserted that they will not allow the BJP government in Madhya Pradesh to let these ABVP activists go scot-free.

“They cannot be allowed to play with the dignity and honour of the girls,” she added.

She also referred to the reported sexual assault on a girl student at the South Asian University in Delhi and sought action from Home Minister Amit Shah and Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

Choudhary demanded that RSS and ABVP must be banned in the educational institutions as they were spreading "divisive ideology".

He also demanded that Deepika Jha, an ABVP leader and DUSU joint secretary, be rusticated for allegedly slapping a professor of one of the affiliated colleges of Delhi University recently.

Referring to the RSS activities, he cited an incident in Kerala where an IT professional had committed suicide after revealing how he had been sexually assaulted and exploited for several years in the RSS shakhas and training camps.

He alleged that the NSUI activists were being victimised, intimidated and persecuted in the BJP-ruled states like Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh for opposing the divisive ideology of the RSS in educational institutions.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

