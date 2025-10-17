RITES Senior Technical Assistant Recruitment 2025: Registration Process Underway; Check Selection Process Here

RITES Senior Technical Assistant Recruitment 2025 |

RITES Senior Technical Assistant Recruitment 2025: RITES Limited is accepting applications for Senior Technical Assistant positions. Qualified applicants can submit applications online via RITES' official website, rites.com. The registration procedure began on October 14 and ends on November 12, 2025. The written test will be administered on November 23, 2025. This recruitment effort will fill 600 positions within the organisation.

RITES Senior Technical Assistant Recruitment 2025: Application fees

The application fee for general/OBC applicants is ₹300/- + taxes, while EWS/SC/ST/PWD candidates pay ₹100/- + taxes. You can pay the cost online.

Direct link to apply

RITES Senior Technical Assistant Recruitment 2025: Documents required

a. High School certificate for proof of Date of Birth

b. Certificates of Academic & Professional qualifications along with mark sheets of all the semesters/years for all the qualifications (Xth, XIIth, Diploma / Graduation / Post-Graduation as applicable and as claimed in the application form).

c. Percentage Conversion Document as issued by the University / Institute (wherever applicable)

d. EWS/ SC/ST/OBC-NCL/PwBD Certificate in the prescribed format by the Govt. of India (wherever applicable)

e. Proof of Identity & Address (Passport, Voter ID, Driving License, Aadhaar Card, etc.)

f. PAN Card

g. Proof of each period of experience claimed in the Application Form shall be submitted in a single PDF in chronological order (as applicable).

h. Any other document required in support of the candidature and claims submitted in the Online Application Form.

Read the detailed notification here

RITES Senior Technical Assistant Recruitment 2025: Selection process

The selection procedure will include a written test. To be eligible for further selection, candidates must score at least 50% in the written test for UR / EWS (45% for SC/ST/OBC (NCL)/PWD against reserved jobs).

There will be 125 objective-type questions worth one point each for a total of 2.5 hours. There will be no negative marking; thus, no marks will be removed for incorrect answers. Applicants in the PWD category are entitled to a 50-minute compensatory time.

The second phase is document scrutiny. The documents supplied by applicants during the submission of the online application form will be reviewed by RITES LTD based on the results of the Written Test and the number of available positions.