MPESB Group 2 (Sub Group -3) Posts Recruitment 2025: Revised Schedule Released; Details Here

MPESB Group 2 (Sub Group -3) Posts Recruitment 2025: The Madhya Pradesh Examination Board (MPESB) has issued a new registration timetable for the Group-2 (Sub Group -3) Combined Recruitment Test - 2025. Aspirants must apply on MPESB's official website, esb.mp.gov.in, between October 29 and November 12, 2025.
Important dates
The recruiting exam will be held on December 13 in two shifts: 9.00 am to 12.00 noon and 3.00 pm to 6.00 pm. The deadline for modifications to their forms is November 17, 2025.
MPESB Group 2 (Sub Group -3) Posts Recruitment 2025: Vacancy details
A total of 454 openings have been announced. The category-wise number of posts breakup is: General: 146, EWS: 29, SC: 58, ST: 69, and EBC: 152.
MPESB Group 2 (Sub Group -3) Posts Recruitment 2025: How to apply?
To apply for the recruitment, applicants need to follow the steps mentioned below:
Step 1: Visit the official website of MPESB at https://esb.mp.gov.in.
Step 2: On the homepage, go to the “Recruitment” section.
Step 3: After this, click on the “MPESB Group 2 Sub Group 3 2025 Online Form” link.
Step 4: Next, applicants can register themselves with the details and then log in.
Step 5: Now, fill out the application form, upload documents, make the payment, and then submit.
Step 6: Download the confirmation page and take a printout of the same for further reference.
MPESB Group 2 (Sub Group -3) Posts Recruitment 2025: Eligibility criteria
The eligibility criteria are as follows:
a. Age limit: The age limit for applicants as of 01-01-2025 is 18 years minimum. The maximum age is 40 years for candidates in the UR/EWS categories, and 45 years for candidates belonging to OBC, SC, ST, PH, or female categories.
MPESB Group 2 (Sub Group -3) Posts Recruitment 2025: Application fees
Unreserved aspirants must pay a fee of Rs 500, while OBC, SC, ST, EWS, and PwD candidates must pay Rs 250. The payment can be done through Credit Card/Debit Card/ Net Banking, MP Online KIOSK Fee Mode.