OPSC OCS Prelims Answer Key 2024 Out; Here's How To Download

OPSC OCS Prelims Answer Key 2024 | opsc.gov.in

OPSC OCS prelims answer key 2024: The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the answer key for the Odisha Civil Services (OCS) Preliminary Examination 2024 on its official website, opsc.gov.in. The OCS Preliminary Examination was held on October 12, 2025, to fill 200 positions in various governmental services.

The Commission has asked applicants to carefully analyse the published answer key and raise any issues about the provisional answers within the stipulated timeframe.

OPSC OCS prelims answer key 2024: Objection window

Aspirants who detect errors in the answer key may file objections, supported by a proper rationale, until October 22, 2025. After evaluating all representations, a Committee of Experts will finalise the answer key, which will serve as the foundation for declaring the final results.

For questions or assistance with the answer key or the objection procedure, aspirants can reach the OPSC Technical Support Unit by phone at 0671-2304707 / 2304141 or by email at support.opsc@gov.in.

Note: Applicants are recommended to go through the official notification carefully before filing any objections to make sure that their contributions follow the criteria.

OPSC OCS prelims answer key 2024: How to download and raise objections?

To download the answer key and raise objections, candidates need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of OPSC at opsc.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the “OCS Prelims 2024 Answer Key” link.

Step 3: Now, the OPSC provisional answer key 2025 will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Review the OPSC provisional answer key 2025 carefully.

Step 5: Download the document and take a printout of the same for reference.

Step 5: Next, submit the objections (if necessary) by following the guidelines provided on the website.

Direct link to download the tentative answer key

Why is the OCS prelims exam important?

The OCS Preliminary Examination is an important step in selecting officers for several government ministries in Odisha.