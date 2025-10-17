Assam TET Result 2025 Declared At madhyamik.assam.gov.in; Here's How To Check

Assam TET Result 2025 | madhyamik.assam.gov.in

Assam TET Result 2025: The Directorate of Secondary Education, Assam, published the Assam TET Result 2025 today, October 17, 2025. Applicants who took the TET cum Recruitment Examination (TCR), 2024, can view their scores on the official website of the Directorate of Secondary Education, Assam at madhyamik.assam.gov.in.

The final results of the TET cum Recruitment Examination (TCR) 2024 for the posts of Post Graduate Teachers and Graduate Teachers will be available for download from 10:30 a.m. Aspirants must log in using their application no. and the password that they used when filling out the paperwork to submit their applications for the posts.

Read the official notice here

Assam TET Result 2025: How to download the scores?

To verify the results, applicants should follow the instructions below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Directorate of Secondary Education, Assam at madhyamik.assam.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the Assam TET Result 2025 link.

Step 3: After this, applicants should enter their login details, such as application no. and the password and then submit.

Step 4: Now, the Assam TET result 2025 will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check the Assam TET result details carefully.

Step 6: Download the Assam TET Result 2025 and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Direct link to download the Assam TET Result 2025

The results of the candidates deemed successful are provisional and subject to the applicants' compliance with the eligibility conditions outlined in the advertisements, as well as the validity of the papers and declarations they make.

Helpline number

Aspirants who have questions can call the technical support toll-free line at 08042303631 (10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday). For additional information, aspirants can visit the official website of the Directorate of Secondary Education, Assam.