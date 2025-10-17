20-Year-Old Bengaluru Student’s Throat Slit After Rejecting Accused’s Love Proposal; Police Suspect Revenge Motive

20-Year-Old Bengaluru Student Yamini Priya's Throat Slit | X

Bengaluru News: A 20-year-old student of pharmacy, Yamini Priya, who studies at a college in the Hosakerehalli region of the state capital. The victim was brutally killed near railway tracks behind Malleswaram's Mantri Mall on Wednesday afternoon.

As per Hindustan Times news report, police suspect that the murder was done in revenge after the victim ignored the accused's love proposal.

Yamini had gone out early in the morning to take her college exams. While returning at 2:30 p.m., a man reportedly attacked her from behind, cut her throat, and escaped on a bike.

According to the HT report, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Siddu Nema Gowda stated that initial evidence points towards a personal reason. “The incident took place around 2:30 pm when the girl was walking home along the railway track. Prima facie, it appears that rejection of a love proposal led to the attack. We have registered a case under Section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for murder and launched a probe. The accused will be arrested soon, as both the victim and suspect are from the same locality,” he said.

The suspect, a 23-year-old Vignesh, is said to have attacked Yamini after she rebuffed him multiple times. Allegedly, he threw the corrosive substance at her eyes and cut her neck and face with a sharp object before she bled excessively to death on the spot, police claimed.

A case has been filed at the Sri Ramapura Police Station, and police squads are scanning CCTV footage of the location and questioning witnesses to try to reconstruct the chain of events.